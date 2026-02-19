Kaihu kaumātua reflects on fatal dog attack

An anonymous female taking her dog that is barking aggressively under control.

The 62-year-old woman killed in a dog attack in Kaihu, Northland, has been identified as Mihiata Te Rore.

Reports say the attack occurred on Tuesday after Te Rore was visiting a relative, and she was later found when the relative returned home.

Local kaumātua Snow Tane says the death has really impacted the community.

“There is a deep sadness within the community and the wider community,

“There’s this deep sense of sadness around this situation.”

Furthermore, questions into the handling of dogs is now coming into question.

Tane says there is a need for better education on dog ownership and needs to be supported.

“Owners, when they take on dog ownership, they have an obligation to act responsibly and I think this is really important, because if the dog owners acted responsibly, you know control, care and manage their dogs in the appropriate manner, our communities will be safe.”

On-going issue

In the last five years there has been three fatal dog attacks in Northland, with further incidents occurring in Northland communities.

In the last year the Far North District Council reported 85 dog attacks took place in 2024/25, these attacks on people, pets, livestock, wildlife and other animals.

Furthermore, in the last four years the council reported 83 attack in 2022/23, and 101 attacks in 2023/24.

Local residents and politicians are also calling for harsher penalties for the owners and the animals of the incidents.

Tane says council’s and iwi need to work together to provide better opportunities for dog owners to learn and understand the responsibilities of dog ownership.

“The first and most important line of responsibility sits with the owner and a balanced approach to that is really key. Part of that includes educating our owners, or providing the opportunity to learn what responsible owners key priorities are.

Accountability, a part of that accountability is that if owners are meeting the requirements that a dog owner should do then an appropriate level of enforcement needs to be applied in this case,” he says.