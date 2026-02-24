Funding approved for Ohakune’s long-awaited town signs

After years of consultation and delays, Ruapehu District Council has approved $54,000 to ensure Ohakune’s long-promised gateway signs are built before critical consents lapse in September.

The funding decision clears the way for the high-profile project – first floated in 2020 – to proceed at three key entrances to the township.

The new signage will be erected at the southern entry on SH49 outside Carrotland Park, the northern approach at the Tōhunga Road and Old Station Road junction with SH49, and on Raetihi-Ohakune Road near the Ohakune Pools.

The signage forms part of a broader revitalisation push led by the Future Ohakune Governance Group to strengthen the CBD and township identity.

Developed in partnership with Ngāti Rangi, the signage has been designed to reflect elements of iwi culture and history, alongside references to the town’s rail heritage, agriculture and timber industries, and its connection to Mt Ruapehu.

The structures will be made from laser-cut steel plate featuring the mountain’s profile and will incorporate wooden beams salvaged from the old Ruapehu Road rail overbridge.

The concept was first presented to the public over Labour Weekend 2020, with further design consultation undertaken in 2022. Progress was slowed by issues around consents, approvals and funding.

Kirton acknowledged those delays.

“While issues with consents, approvals and funding delayed progress, council’s support now ensures these impressive gateway signs will soon welcome residents and visitors alike.”

He said the council was conscious of budget pressures but defended the investment.

“Council is very aware of the tight financial environment we are operating in. However, the $54,000 required to complete the project is modest compared to the significant time, effort and community investment already made over several years.”

The project has attracted strong backing from local individuals, businesses and organisations, many of whom contributed time, expertise and resources, Kirton said.

