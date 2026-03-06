Te Hou Farms: Big push to boost dairy output

Te Hou Farms' dairy operation milks up to 1650 cows west of Bulls, with plans to increase the herd to 2500. Photo: Moana Ellis

Māori-owned Te Hou Farms near Bulls expects to lift its dairy production by so much that it has plans for a second milking shed.

With more cows to be put to work, the farm is forecast to grow output by around 60 percent within just three seasons.

The 1324-hectare agribusiness on Forest Road, west of Bulls, has a forecast 960,000 kilograms of milk solids (kgMS) this year.

Next year (2026/2027), the farm forecasts 1.1 million kgMS and in 2027/28, the expanded dairy business will aim to produce 1.425 million kgMS.

Operations manager Jarred Clode said the farm’s board has approved a major shift in land use to drive that growth.

“The board approved a transition away from intensive cropping to putting on a second dairy shed and lifting the herd to 2500,” Clode said.

The plan includes expanding the dairy platform from 530 hectares to 760ha and installing a second 80-bail rotary milking system.

That would create two in-house dairy units – one milking 1500 cows and the other 1000.

At peak, the farm currently milks up to 1650 cows.

Jarred Clode, operations manager of Te Hou Farms. Photo: Moana Ellis

“We calve and winter milk 400 cows through the autumn. The remainder is spring seasonal,” Clode told Local Democracy Reporting.

The strategy marks a clear shift toward consolidating dairy as the farm’s core driver of returns for its iwi shareholders, while stepping back from cropping and retaining forestry blocks. Surplus land could also be used for solar development.

“The balance of the farm will be in dairy support, a bit of beef progeny and the surplus land pockets will stay in trees,” Clode said.

“We’re looking at what we might do with the surplus areas – whether we put a solar farm and more forestry in. But there’ll be no more cropping. It’s too hard on the soil type here.”

About 80 percent of the dairy platform is irrigated by centre pivot systems, with a further 340 hectares of the drystock farm also under irrigation.

“A lot of capital’s been spent putting these irrigators on, so it’s trying to get the best return on the investment for the shareholders.”

Te Hou Farms is looking to increase dairy output by nearly 60 percent within three seasons. Photo: Moana Ellis

Te Hou Farms was formed in 2014 as a three-way partnership between Ngā Wairiki-Ngāti Apa Developments, Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation and Waitatapia Station. In 2020, Waitatapia Station sold its one-third shareholding to the iwi.

Ngā Wairiki and Ngāti Apa are distinct but closely linked Rangitīkei/Manawatū iwi whose mana whenua stretches across predominantly rural farmland in the Rangitīkei and Whangaehu districts, from the coastline inland to Otairi.

Descendants of Paerangi, Turi and Apa-Hapai-Taketake, the iwi settled their Treaty claims in 2011 with an asset base of just under $30 million, which has since grown to $130m.

Clode joined Te Hou Farms in 2017 as a dairy unit manager and is now operations manager and business manager. He says the former Flock House AgResearch training farm has undergone significant development over the past decade, with the current balance of the property in dairy support, dry stock and cropping.

Te Hou Farms is part of the BakerAg Dairy System Monitoring (DSM) initiative, which benchmarks participating farms against comparable operations nationwide.

“Over the past two years the farm was in the top two percent of high-performing farms with its comparable 57 farms,” Clode said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air