Food, music and culture return as Pasifika Festival takes over Western Springs

Dancers perform during Pasifika Festival at Western Springs, where Pacific communities gather to share culture, music and performance. Photo/Tātaki Auckland

Thousands are expected to gather at Western Springs this weekend as the Pasifika Festival returns to Auckland for its 33rd year.

The festival celebrates Pacific food, music and culture in a city home to more than 275,000 Pacific people.

The two-day festival, at Western Springs Lakeside Park, is delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council

It is one of the city’s largest publicly funded cultural events.

The event costs about $850,000 to deliver each year, including approximately $350,000 from Auckland Council’s major events budget, with the remaining funding coming from sponsorship, grants and stallholder contributions.

Afamasaga Jep Savali, group manager of major events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, said the festival remains one of Auckland’s most important cultural gatherings.

“It’s 33 years in its legacy here at Tāmaki Makaurau, and we’re really excited to be bringing it back on behalf of Auckland Council events,” Savali told Pacific Mornings on 531pi.

“As soon as you walk in the gates, it’s a colourful and vibrant interaction of all things Pasifika.”

A performer takes the stage during Pasifika Festival, one of Auckland’s largest celebrations of Pacific culture. Photo/Lachlan Kirkwood

Eight villages, 11 Pacific cultures

This year’s festival features eight cultural villages representing 11 Pacific communities, including Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Niue, Tuvalu, the Cook Islands and Aotearoa.

Some smaller communities are represented through the Fale Pasifika village, which includes Kiribati, Tokelau, Hawai‘i and Tahiti.

Each village hosts its own stage with performances ranging from traditional dance and drumming to contemporary Pacific music.

International performers and community cultural groups will take to the stages across the two-day event.

Performances include Jordyn with a Why and Samoan rapper Mr Tee, alongside dance groups such as the Anuanua Dance Troupe.

Savali said the mix of performances reflects the diversity of Pacific cultures in Auckland.

“There’s smells and delights of food that we’re all familiar with from each of our villages, traditional performances, contemporary performances, retail and craft from each of those villages,” he said.

Performers take the stage during Auckland’s annual Pasifika Festival at Western Springs, celebrating Pacific culture through dance and traditional dress. Photo/Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Cultural programming for the festival is guided by Village Cultural Advisors, who work with community leaders to select performers and ensure cultural traditions are represented appropriately.

The advisors are selected by trustees of the Pasifika Festival Village Charitable Trust and serve as representatives of their communities.

Some smaller Pacific communities are represented within the Fale Pasifika village, which organisers say allows communities without the resources to run their own village programme to still participate.

Pacific food and markets

Food is one of the biggest attractions at Pasifika Festival, with stalls offering dishes from across the Pacific.

Festivalgoers can expect favourites such as ‘otai, ota ika, lu sipi and island-style barbecue, alongside desserts and street food.

Pop-up marketplaces will also feature Pacific clothing, crafts and handmade goods.

Publicly funded but free for visitors

Savali said the funding model helps keep the festival free for the public.

“It’s rate-paid funded. And we offset all of our operational expenses with grants funding. We are partnered with the Pasifika Festival Charitable Trust… and then sponsorship.”

Savali says it is “a really good model that works and it really lessens the drain on some of our taxpayer funding”.

Dancers perform during Pasifika Festival at Western Springs, where Pacific communities gather to share culture, music and performance. Photo/Lachlan Kirkwood

“We bring everything despite what rising costs there might be out there so that the largest, arguably the largest Polynesian capital in the world can come and enjoy.”

Planning your visit

Organisers are expecting around 30,000 visitors across the two-day festival.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place during the festival weekend.

People are encouraged to use public transport, ride-share, cycling or walking, with a free park-and-ride shuttle running between Unitec Mt Albert (Gate 4, Carrington Road) and Gate C at Western Springs every five to 10 minutes during festival hours.

Savali said the central location helps make the festival accessible to people across Auckland.

Despite forecasts of possible light showers early in the weekend, organisers say preparations for the event have not been affected.

Visitors are encouraged to plan their day, wear comfortable shoes and bring both cash and cards, as some vendors may not have EFTPOS available.

Pasifika Festival runs Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.