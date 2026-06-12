What needs to be done to tackle child homelessness in Aotearoa?

A report by by the Coalition to End Women's Homelessness shows 28.8 percent of people experiencing homelessness in Aotearoa were Māori. Photo: Supplied/Unsplash

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A coalition working to end women’s homelessness says child homelessness cannot be addressed without tackling womens homelessness.

It comes after research released by the Coalition to End Women’s Homelessness (CEWH) found 33,192 children and young people were living in severe housing deprivation on Census night in 2023.

The children identified were living without shelter, in temporary accommodation, sharing someone else’s private dwelling, or in housing deemed uninhabitable. They faced higher rates of abuse, poorer health outcomes and greater interaction with the justice system than their peers.

It also highlighted the disproportionate impacts on Māori and Pacific children, with young people living in severe housing deprivation more likely to come from these two ethnic groups.

“The 33,000 is shocking. New Zealand better be shocked because this is happening right now,” Coalition to End Women’s Homelessness kaihautū Dr Kathie Irwin said.

“So let’s be shocked. And then let’s do something about that.”

According to the report, children experiencing severe housing deprivation were:

3.2 times more likely to have experienced an Oranga Tamariki placement

2.9 times more likely to have had a substantiated finding of abuse to Oranga Tamariki

2 times more likely to be a victim of crime

2.6 times more likely to be proceeded against by police

3.2 times more likely to have had a parent in prison in the last 5 years

1.4 times more likely to be absent from school

2.3 times more likely to be suspended

More likely to live in Northland, Gisborne or Auckland.

Coalition to End Women's Homelessness say the large scale of child homelessness cannot be separated from the experiences of wāhine. Photo: Supplied / Coalition to End Womens Homelessness research

Homelessness for any whānau was “shocking”, she said.

“It is a social context and condition in which Aotearoa has got some international stats that we shouldn’t be proud of. We should be working to end this context some of our whānau are living in as fast as possible.”

A report by Community Housing Aotearoa found homelessness had reached its highest level ever, with a shortage of affordable housing compounding the problem.

The report found that 28.8 percent of people experiencing homelessness in Aotearoa were Māori, despite making up 17.1 percent of the total population.

It also highlighted the number of young people experiencing homelessness with more than half of all people under the age of 24.

Irwin said the scale of child homelessness cannot be separated from the experiences of women.

“What that tells us is that this is shocking news, number one. It also tells us that when we are looking at the social issue of homelessness, there are clear differences between homelessness for women and homelessness for men.

“When you track what happens to women who are homeless, that’s when you find the children.”

Irwin argued homelessness was not accidental but rather a result of long-term policy decisions.

“The reality is homelessness is designed by the state. Homelessness is an outcome of long-term policies and legislation and regulation by the Crown - successive.

“This is going way back to very soon after the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

She said public discomfort with that framing reflected a lack of understanding of structural inequality.

“People do not sit well with the idea that homelessness is designed as a structural feature of our society.

“If it can be designed in, it can be designed out.”

She linked current housing insecurity to historical exclusion of Māori from housing and land systems.

“This is a very, very old issue in the making.”

CEWH research Ngā Ara ki te Kāinga: Understanding Barriers and Solutions to Women’s Homelessness released in 2024 found that half of all people experiencing homelessness are women, with more than one-third of them being wāhine Māori.

“That is a really clear sign that the way in which systems of power through colonisation, patriarchy and capitalism overlap for wāhine Māori,” Irwin said.

“It’s really important for us to be clear about what’s going on. And therefore, what solutions are needed?

“How do we go as a people from whare tangata to kore kāinga? How does that happen?”

‘Solutions are bottom-up’

Irwin said responses to homelessness must be grounded in local, kaupapa Māori approaches.

“Solutions are bottom up. Our people, our mātauranga is whenua-based. What works for Ngāti Porou is not going to be led by anyone else.

“It is about iwi-based solutions. It is about working locally from the ground up.”

She said solutions must also recognise gender differences in homelessness.

“It is a time also for those solutions to be about mana tāne and mana wāhine.”

Women, she said, were less likely to sleep rough due to safety concerns and more likely to experience “hidden homelessness” such as overcrowding or couch surfing.

She said many current emergency housing models failed to meet women’s needs.

“The solutions designed for women need to be about accommodating the tamariki as well, or else what we do is further traumatise women.”

Irwin pointed to East Coast iwi collective Toitū Tairāwhiti, who partnered with the government in a $75 million development to deliver 150 homes in that rohe - close to the hospital, she said.

“Women and children are going to be at the front line of people going into those homes.”

She also pointed to dedicated women’s homelessness shelters as a positive move in the right direction, like kaupapa Māori-led transitional housing service Te Whare Hīnātore run by the Auckland City Mission and Te Whare Nukunoa, Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust.

“You’ve got strategies starting to appear. You’ve got coordination coming through, Iwi working to build homes as fast as they can. And the numbers in that space are big.”

Young people experiencing SHD are more likely to come from Māori and Pacific Peoples ethnic groups. Photo: Coalition to End Womens Homelessness research / Taylor Fry

The Coalition to End Women’s Homelessness is calling for a national strategy focused on women’s homelessness, Te Tiriti-informed, gender-disaggregated data collection and housing policy designed through a gendered lens.

“When you don’t go through a gender lens, this research is showing, you don’t find the 33,000 homeless children,” Irwin said.

“If it’s not, you will not reach the needs of the children.”

If changes weren’t made, circumstances would only get worse for whānau that were experiencing severe housing deprivation, she said.

“What we’re seeing in terms of the economic impact of current policies, both international and national... these things are hitting home really quickly, and they’re compounding. The social impact, the economic impact and the cultural impact.”

“How are you able to provide manaakitanga for your whānau and your tamariki when the pennies just don’t stretch?”

Nā Layla Bailey-McDowell nō RNZ