Te Matatini 2027: New team to represent Te Arawa

Te Arawa Regional Kapa Haka Competitio 2026 — Six teams from the Te Arawa region have secured their place at Te Matatini 2027 following two days of competition at the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals. In order of placings from 1st place to 6th, the overall winners are:

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue Te Hekenga-ā-rangi Ngāti Rangiwewehi Te Whare Haka o Te Puku Te Kapa Haka o Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

Six teams, including newcomers Te Whare Haka o Te Puku will represent Te Arawa at Te Matatini 2027

A total of 25 teams performed across the two days. Twelve competed for the six qualifying spots, while another 13 took the stage in the pakeke section. Tutors and performers say many of the brackets presented this year carried themes of remembrance, whakapapa and investing in the next generation of kapa haka.

He whakamauharatanga ki te hunga kei tua

For Ngāti Rangiwewehi, their bracket reflected a difficult year for their marae, Tarimano. Senior member Te Teira Maxwell said the kapa had experienced several bereavements within a short period, and the tangi apakura he performed in the entry item carried very personal meaning for him.

“I pāngia kinotia tō tāua marae te mate i tērā tau, ka mutu, i haere tonu i roto i te tau hou. I roto i te kotahi wiki, e toru ngā mate. I tīmata ki tōku pāpā, kātahi ko tōku whanaunga, ka mutu, i mutu ki tētahi o o mātou Aunties. Kātahi ka pāngia kinotia tō tāua marae mai i te mate,” says Maxwell.

Senior member of Ngāti Rangiwewehi Kapa Haka, Te Teira Maxwell at the 2026 Te Arawa Regional Kapa Haka Competition 2026

Despite the weight the iwi have been carrying, Maxwell said it only inspired the group to perform their best at this year’s competition. The team, he said, stood proud and were more than satisfied with their efforts regardless of the outcome.

He whakahōnore i ngā tūpuna

Many of Te Arawa teams also paid tribute to influential figures of the iwi. Wetini Mitai-Ngātai, tutor of first-time competitors Te Rotorua-nui-a-Kahumatamomoe, said their bracket acknowledged figures who contributed to the rohe’s cultural and historical identity, including Makareti Papakura and Dr Hirini Melbourne.

“Ko te poi mō Mākareti Papakura nō roto mai o Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao. He wahine i haere ki rāwāhi e rongonuihia ana mō tana tā i te pukapuka Old Time Māori. I tērā tau i haere te whānau ki Oxford, i te mea i whakawhiwhingia ki a ia tana tohu pae tahi, i mate i mua i te whakawhiwhinga.

Ko te Tārere, ko tō pāpā tonu nā Hirini, tētahi o aku kaiako i a au i Waikato. Tēnā waiata, mō te taiao, te kani mīhini e tūkino haere nei i te taiao, i te ngahere me ngā ngārara, ngā tamariki katoa a Tāne> Nō reira e whakanui ana i tērā, ana, i tērā pāpā anō hoki," says Mitai-Ngatai.

Themes of tragedy, whakapapa and the next generation of kaihaka at Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals

E whakarite ana mō ngā rā e tū mai nei

For many teams at the Te Arawa Regionals this year, the focus was also on the future.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai based their bracket on building the next generation. Co-tutor Renata Curtis said strengthening the next generation of performers has been a central focus for the group.

“Kua roa e para ana i tēnei huarahi, heoi anō ko tā māua hoki he whakarite i te whare kia pakari mō ngā tau ka tatū mai i te ngarotanga o māua i te atamira, ehara i te aha,” she says.

Her husband and co-tutor, Tukiterangi Curtis, said the group knew performing as the first competitive group on the day would be a challenge. Still, they embraced the opportunity to open the day.

“I te mutunga iho, kua haere mai mātou i runga i ngā maioha o ngā kuia o ngā koroua o Ngāti Rongomai mō te hemo tonu atu.”

With the qualifiers now confirmed, the successful groups will turn their focus to the national stage as they prepare to represent Te Arawa at Te Matatini 2027.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.