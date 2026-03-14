Te Matatini 2026: Te Arawa pakeke perform with pizazz

Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Competition opened with pride, prestige and pizazz with pakeke performers drawing some of the loudest support from fans and whānau alike, turning up to tautoko despite the wet weather.

In a tent set aside for kaumātua, supporters of Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai Pakeke could be seen watching on proudly as their friend and whanaunga Ngahihi Morrison took the stage after what they admitted was months of preparation.

“She’s put her heart and soul into it, and believe it or not, we didn’t even know she could sing until she turned 65,” her good friend Robynne Robbins told Te Ao Māori News.

“I think it was awesome. It was great to all come together as a whānau, and it’s nice to have all my friends here supporting me,” Morrison says.

Her husband, Russell Smith, was beaming as Morrison returned to the kaumātua area, where she was greeted with loud cheers and big hugs.

“I’m very proud of my wife and how she performed, and how the whole group performed. I thought it was wonderful,” he says.

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue Pakeke opened the performances on day one, becoming the first of 12 teams to take the stage. A 13th pakeke group, Ngāti Rangiwewehi Pakeke, set the scene on Day 2 to defend their title as Best Pakeke Group.

Te Arawa Pakeke steel the stage on Day 1

Among the crowd on Friday were students from Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, seated in the front row and singing along with their kaumātua as they performed.

Renata Curtis, Kaiārahi of Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, watched on from the audience with fellow kaihaka and, like most of the crowd, she feels the pakeke groups hold a special place within the regional competition.

“Mokori anō tātou i ngā kapa pākeke i te mea ko rātou te take ka ono ngā kapa ki Te Matatini. Heoi anō, ka tū mai rātou kāre he nui te whai i te ture, ko te tū he tū ā-iwi, ko te tū he tū ki te tautoko i te kaupapa. Nō reira, he nui ngā mihi ki a rātou,” she says.

On Saturday, Curtis’ team is the first competitive kapa to attempt to secure a place at Te Matatini 2027. Her husband and co-tutor, Tukioterangi Curtis, although he is not competing this year, watching the pakeke perform is a privilege.

“Waimarie mā mātou katoa o te kapa ki kite atu i tērā momo i a rātou e ora ana me tō rātou rārangi mai. Ahakoa e tū ana, e noho ana ētahi o ō mātou kuia, ahakoa āhua wīwī wāwā ngā karawhiu, ko te wairua kē kua wikitōria,” he says.

Six of twelve competitive kapa haka will qualify from Saturday’s performances for Te Matatini 2027, including current national champions Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue and national runners-up Ngāti Rangiwewehi.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.