Growing interest in Māori theatre - is support meeting demand?

Performing arts have always come naturally to Māori, especially those of Te Arawa. There has been a recent surge in interest in Māori theatre, but is support is keeping up with demand?

One of the most recent and popular Māori theatre productions is Whetūrangihia from Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa - a powerful haka theatre fusion which drew crowds in both Rotorua and Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Ko tēnei te wā tuatahi kua wehe [mātau] i Te Arawa, kua haere ki rohe kē,” says Matiu Hamuera, Creative Director of Te Whare Tapere o Te Arawa.

“Neke atu i te 3,000 tīkiti kua tohaina ki te motu.”

Whetūrangihia brought together 40 students from kura across Te Arawa, delivering a sell-out performance at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre and, for the first time, taking the stage at Auckland’s ASB Waterfront Theatre, where they sold 90% of available tickets.

Ko te hiakai ki te whakaari Māori, e kore e ngata

Auckland Theatre Company’s (ATC) Jonathan Bielski says that in its 30 years of operation, there has been a significant rise in interest in Māori productions, especially in the past decade.

“Māori theatre for us always does well. It has a big audience - both a Māori audience, but also non-Māori.”

Bielski says ATC produces about six plays a year, and one of those is always a Māori production.

He adds that this is the first rangatahi production they have hosted in some time, and he was impressed by the high standard of performance despite the performers’ young age.

“It’s a very, very high standard of performance, and that’s not surprising when you look at Te Matatini and the broader Māori performing arts context.”

He also notes a rise in both Māori audiences and general interest in Māori productions.

“We’ve seen the regular audience of ATC who are identifying as Māori go from under 1% to 8.5% in that time. When we do work that is a Māori story, we can see as much as 25% or higher.”

Bielski acknowledges the vital role of other institutions, like Te Pou Theatre, in building Māori theatre.

“They are the Māori theatre home here in Auckland,”

“That’s been a very significant catalyst to building the profile of theatre amongst Māori.”

Mā te huruhuru e rere ai te manu

Matiu Hamuera says a production like Whetūrangihia costs around $70,000 to run in Rotorua, and over $100,000 in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“I tonoa mātau ki Creative NZ i ngā tau kua pahure - [kāore] rātau i tautoko i a mātau.”

“Nō reira te āhua nei, kāore he pūtea tautoko nā te kāwanatanga ki ēnei momo mahi i tēnei wā.”

He says the group was fortunate to receive financial support from local iwi trusts in Rotorua.

From Creative New Zealand’s $70 million budget this past year, just under $3 million was allocated to Māori theatre productions.

In a statement, Creative NZ told Te Ao Māori News,

“Between $2.5–$2.8m has been allocated to Māori theatre, productions [and] individuals in the 2024/25 financial year, with investment in 2025/26 expected to be similar."

Creative New Zealand says it supports and invests in a wide range of Māori theatre initiatives, including Te Pou Theatre, Taki Rua, Kia Mau Festival and Tawata Productions.

“We do need opportunities to develop more writers, producers, costume and lighting designers and stage managers – we need more makers to meet demand.”

“It’s also heartening to see that Māori storytelling is no longer limited to Māori theatre companies.”

They say they are seeing a shift towards more indigenous ways of Māori storytelling.

“Regularly sold-out shows demonstrate that there is a growing audience for Māori theatre.”

‘Ko te mahi whakaari, he mahi a te Māori’

Ngataitangirua Rio stunned crowds in his role as Kura in Whetūrangihia. He says that performing is a natural gift for Māori, especially those from Te Arawa.

“Ko te mahi o te whakaari he mahi a te Māori,” he says.

“Engari he āpitihanga pea, he mahi pai nō Te Arawa, te āhuatanga whakahīhī, whakaari, he mea mahi nā ngā tūpuna.”

Rio says the hope is that other rohe will be inspired to establish their own whare tapere.

“Ko te wawata nui kia whakarite ā rātau ake whare, tērā pea he Matatini rerekē o ngā whare whakaari o te motu.”