Whānau of Māori Battalion soldier hope film will see him receive Victoria Cross

This article was first published on RNZ.

The whānau of a Māori Battalion soldier hope a new film about his exploits in Tunisia during the Second World War will see him finally receive the Victoria Cross.

L. Sgt. Haane Manahi DCM (Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa) joined B Company, 28th Māori Battalion shortly after the outbreak of the Second World War, he fought in Greece, Crete and North Africa. It was during the North African campaign in Tunisia that he confirmed his attributes as an outstanding leader and soldier.

According to his biography on Te Ara the Encyclopedia of New Zealand, he was in a platoon from the Māori Battalion that was ordered, in April 1943, to capture and secure the Takrouna feature - a steep, rocky outcrop rising almost a thousand feet above a group of olive groves.

It was occupied by 300 Italian and German troops, who were causing havoc to the advancing Allied army. The assignment was extremely dangerous and difficult due to heavy mortar and small arms fire, and by the morning after the initial attack on 20 April, Manahi’s platoon of around 30 men was reduced in strength to 10. Manahi then led a party of three men up the western side of the pinnacle.

In order to reach their objective they had to climb some 500 feet - the last 20 feet almost sheer. After a brief fight, some 60 enemy surrendered. Manahi and his party were then joined by the rest of the platoon and the pinnacle was secured.

Donna Morrison and Anaru Grant Jr. Photo: Supplied

Dr Donna Morrison is a producer of the new film and one of Haane Manahi’s nieces.

“Having the opportunity to travel with a small group to Takrouna in 2007, it really heightens an understanding when you see the citadel that is Takrouna. It has a 360 viewpoint of any approaching enemy. It is a magnificent landscape feature that really humbles you when you look at it because it is such an outstanding feature of the Tunisian landscape,” she told Māpuna.

Morrison said only two weeks prior to Manahi’s deeds of valour fellow Māori Battalion soldier Te Moananui-a-Kiwa Ngārimu was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery, determination and outstanding leadership.

Following the battle at Takrouna, Manahi was recommended for a Victoria Cross, but was instead awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal.

“Most pivotal and critical in this is that on the final night, Uncle Haane himself personally oversaw the bringing down of the wounded and the dead. It just tells me so much about Uncle Haane, the man. And that in itself is deserved of VC consideration,” she said.

Growing up Morrison never knew of that aspect of “Uncle Haane,” she remembers instead staying at his batch at Maketu and as her swimming coach a “hard taskmaster.”

During his lifetime Manahi did not want the VC reinstated, but once he passed in 1986 Sir Charles Bennett worked towards it on behalf of all of Te Arawa, she said.

“[Uncle Haane] didn’t want to fuss and bother. He thought everyone who went away deserved the VC. That was the man that he was.”

Although official policy did not allow for review of Second World War honours, in October 2006 Buckingham Palace agreed to present a personal letter from Queen Elizabeth II recognising his gallantry, a ceremonial sword and an altar cloth for St Faith’s Church, Ōhinemutu.

Morrison believes there is still merit in His Majesty King Charles restoring the VC to Manahi.

“The goal, albeit audacious, is something that I believe that King Charles may want to at least review.

“Perhaps the film will help to speed that process up. But I believe it is achievable with the right people, the right resources, at the right time.”

The film Sgt. Haane releases nationwide in theatres on April 23. Morrison encouraged whānau of soldiers to bring photographs of their own to the theatre as a joint commemorative opportunity.

Sgt. Haane is directed by Tearepa Kahi (Muru, Poi E: The Story of Our Song, Mt. Zion) with Alex Tarrant (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, NCIS: Hawaiʻi, DMV) as Haane Manahi.

By RNZ Māpuna.