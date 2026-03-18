ASB Polyfest gets underway with dawn ceremony

This article was first published by RNZ

The world’s largest secondary school Pasifika cultural festival officially kicked off at the Manukau Sports Bowl in Auckland on Wednesday with an intimate flag raising ceremony.

The sun crept over the horizon, met with traditional waiata as the flags of the Pacific were hoisted into the air, marking the start of day one of ASB Polyfest - where the cultural diversity of Aotearoa’s students is being celebrated.

ASB Polyfest festivals director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu Photo: RNZ Pacific / Coco Lance

The Manukau Sports Bowl has been transformed into a cultural hub with five stages featuring the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa and Tonga, as well as a stage dedicated to Diversity.

Festivals director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu was full of excitement as Polyfest began this morning with a dedication.

“It’s a very special time for our Pasifika and Diversity stages to be able to bless their flags and sing a hymn, as well as just come together as well,” she told RNZ Pacific.

“It’s a good vibe with the sunshine over us right now at the dawn service with our flags and, yes, we are excited. We can’t wait to see the kids come in.”

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend to support the 263 groups from 73 schools who are registered to perform this year.

The Samoan stage will have a kava ceremony, while Tonga kicks off their speech competition.

While Polyfest mainly showcases Pacific students, Leo-Mauu said they embrace all cultures.

The diversity stage is the place to be today as students from all backgrounds were given the opportunity to share their heritage.

Breona Nassau and Joseph Tulua from Tangaroa College at ASB Polyfest. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Coco Lance

“We have to embrace the fact that our children are blended and come from different cultures,” he said.

“We’ve got also a lot of smaller Pacific groups that are on that stage as well. And then we’ve also got some new ones coming in this year, so there’s Germany and Latino that are coming through to celebrate on the diversity stage.”

Breona Nassau and Joseph Tulua from Tangaroa College said the diversity stage helps them learn more about their peers heritage.

“We’ve got some of the other cultures from our school performing on the diversity stage, so I’m really excited to support them.”

“Getting a taste of all of the cultures in one, seeing cultures I’ve never seen before.”

Southern Cross Campus students at ASB Polyfest. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Coco Lance

Faith Fomai, a student from Southern Cross Campus, is attending her first Polyfest.

“One thing that I’ll probably look forward looking at is the diversity and all our countries come together to perform and to represent each other’s culture,” she said.

“I think it’s just like, at least learning your roots, staying cool, also just be connected and be one.”

Meanwhile, Halatau Teputepu from Otahuhu College said this is his last year joining Polyfest, and he wants to make it count.

“You know, showcasing our culture, embracing our culture, our ancestors, and just dancing for our last year, we’re not gonna do Poly again and hopefully we bring back the trophies.”

The Pacific and Diversity stages run until Saturday.

Manukau’s Due Drop Event Centre will host the Māori stage with performances scheduled from 30 March - 2 April.

By Tiana Haxton and Coco Lance of RNZ