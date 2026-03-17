South Auckland commuters feel the pinch at the pump

At a busy petrol station in Ōtara, where the price of unleaded 91 has climbed past $3 a litre, motorists are voicing growing frustration at the rising cost of fuel.

Te Ao Māori News spoke to whānau filling up at the local NPD station, with many saying the increases are putting added pressure on already stretched household budgets.

NPD (Nelson Petroleum Distributors) is a New Zealand-owned fuel company known for its independently operated service stations across the country.

Fuel prices in the country have risen to over $3 as the war in the Middle East continues. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

While responses varied, the message was consistent: people are feeling the pinch, and it’s forcing tough choices around groceries, travel, and day-to-day living.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nicola Willis outlined the Government’s approach to ongoing fuel supply pressures linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Many people are unimpressed with her characterisation of whānau in South Auckland, painting a picture of a mother, potentially living in South Auckland.

“Very clear in my mind is the mother, potentially living in South Auckland, who has no choice but to use her car each day to get to her cleaning shift at the airport.”

Fuel prices around the world are continuing to rise. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Ōtara local, Delphine Nikau-Larkins, says it’s an example that shows the minister is out of touch with people in South Auckland.

“Uncalled for, why did she have to use someone from South Auckland who was brown? Yeah, it just goes to show how out of touch they are with those that are struggling. Has she ever actually visited South Auckland?”

Willis states the Government is willing to consider targeted cost-of-living support if prices keep rising, but has ruled out reducing fuel excise duty, which is a key revenue source for funding transport infrastructure.

That stance is not sitting well with some motorists, who say more immediate relief is needed at the pump.

Several told Te Ao Māori News they feel the burden is being passed directly onto everyday people, while global factors remain outside their control.