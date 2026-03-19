Te Arawa kapa haka declares joint 2026 regional winners

The Te Arawa Kapa Haka Charitable Trust has confirmed a joint first placing at its 2026 regional competition, following a review of how the final results were calculated.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue were initially tied on aggregate points at the conclusion of the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals 2026.

A tie-break rule was applied on the night to determine a single winner, but the Trust later found this was used in circumstances where it was not required.

In a statement, the Trust said both kapa had already met the qualifying threshold for Te Matatini, meaning the tie-break should not have been applied.

“At the conclusion of the competition, two kapa, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue, received the same aggregate score.”

“On the night, the tie-breaker rule, Rule 7.4, was applied during the collation of results. Following a subsequent review, the Trust has confirmed that this rule was applied in circumstances where it was not required, as both kapa had already met the qualifying threshold for Te Matatini.”

The official result has now been updated to recognise both groups as joint winners.

The Trust acknowledged the error and confirmed it has taken full responsibility, issuing an unreserved apology to both kapa and their whānau. It has also begun a “hohou rongo process” with those affected.

“The Trust takes full responsibility for this error and offers an unreserved apology to both kapa and their whānau.”

“We acknowledge the importance of our processes around the announcement of results, including providing certainty and closure, while ensuring outcomes reflect the correct application of the competition rules.”

More than 10,000 people attended the event, with over 1,000 kaihaka performing across the weekend in what organisers described as their most competitive regional competition to date.

“The Trust commends the exceptional standard of both kapa and acknowledges the commitment of their kaihaka, tutors and whānau, alongside all rōpū who contributed to the strength of this kaupapa.”