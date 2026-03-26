From teen dad to top graduate teaching the next generation

After becoming a pāpā in year 11, Tāne Marsters daughter became his motivation to pursue teaching, he recently graduated as a teacher.

Tāne Marsters graduated this month with a Bachelor of Education (Huarahi Māori) from the University of Auckland’s Te Tai Tokerau campus, a milestone he says still feels surreal.

He became a pāpā in Year 11 while attending Whangārei Boys’ High School, later going on to serve as Head Boy. He says becoming a father never held him back from achieving his goals.

His daughter became his motivation.

“I’m still surprised I am a teacher.. I could see the growth of my daughter in that year alone and how much education actually mean to our tamariki and mokopuna”

Tāne Marsters and his daughter Kahikatea. Photo: Tāne Marsters.

Marsters’ transition into professional teaching started during his practical placement at Hurupaki School.

Danny Clarkson, Hurupaki School principal says the school was so impressed with his work during his practicum that they encouraged him to apply for a permanent position.

Tāne Marsters with his whānau. Photo: The University of Auckland

Clarkson says finding a kaiako with Marsters’ specific skills is a major win for the school, as it is often a challenge to recruit staff who are both speak Te Reo Māori and capable of teaching through a Māori-medium lens.

He confirmed that since Marsters has come on board, the bilingual space has grown, previously catering to Years 4 to 6, the program now includes Year 3 students.

“We want to continue that space and become one of the only kura in Whangārei that offer that full pathway” Clarkson says.

Tāne Marsters teaching his students at Hurupaki School. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Within the school’s Rumaki unit, 70% of the learning is conducted in te reo Māori. Marsters says that while the students are still quite new to the language, his focus is now on leading this immersion and introducing them to foundational cultural practices like pōhiri and taumata.

“Te Reo Māori is definitely a new language... Pōhiri is a new experience” he says.

His goal is to make te reo Māori and te ao Māori a natural part of the daily routine. Marsters says his own teachers helped him find his identity when he felt disconnected as a teenager, and he now aims to provide that same foundation for his students.

Tāne Marsters with his whānau. Photo: The University of Auckland.

The journey to graduation involved balancing a high level of study with the demands of a young family.

Alongside his partner Aorangi, Marsters navigated his degree while caring for their two children, including their son Kokowai, who has faced serious health complications.

Marsters credits the support of his whānau and the close knit environment of the Tai Tokerau campus for his success.

He is now focused on his first year of teaching, managing a collaborative classroom of 50 Year 3 and 4 students.

His advice to others follows the whakataukī.

“Whāia te iti kahurangi ki te tūohu koe me he maunga teitei”