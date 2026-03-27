Te Tai Tokerau regionals to proceed despite state of emergency

Despite heavy rain and active states of emergency in the Whangārei and Far North districts, the Waitangi Cultural Committee has decided to proceed with the Te Tai Tokerau Senior Regional Kapa Haka competition.

Following an emergency hui with rōpū delegates on Friday morning, the committee confirmed the event is still scheduled to kick off this Saturday in Whangārei.

According to the chair of the Waitangi Cultural Committee, Blake Ihimaera, the decision to forge on with the competition was not taken lightly, with the committee and representatives from kapa in constant dialogue.

“Ehara i te mea he whakatau māmā tēnei.”

“Inanahi rā, i kite i te kino haere o te huarere o te kāinga.”

“Nōnanahi nei, i hui ohorere te komiti, ngā kaihaka, ngā rangatira o ia kapa ki te whakatau, e aha ana te whakataetae?”

“I whakatārewahia te whakatau ki te ata tonu nei. I hui tahi ai ngā kapa me te komiti, kātahi ka puta ko te whakatau, kia haere tonu ko te kaupapa.”

In a statement, the committee acknowledged the storm’s impact across the rohe:

“With conditions now easing, we are working alongside Northland Civil Defence, who are supportive of the event proceeding under the right conditions. We will continue to take guidance to ensure the event is managed safely.”

The states of emergency, declared on Thursday as severe weather isolated several communities, will remain in place for seven days.

This allows authorities to access additional powers to manage the situation as more rain is forecast.

Far North District Mayor Moko Tepania noted that the declarations strengthen the region’s ability to respond should conditions worsen.

Road closures throughout the region

Communities across the region remain isolated by flooding, with further heavy rain expected to worsen dangerous conditions and place significant pressure on saturated ground and river systems.

While some roads in the Far North have reopened, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution.

The Whakapara Stream Bridge, just north of Whangārei, remains closed due to flooding; drivers are being diverted via Hūkerenui Road through to Hikurangi.

Additionally, State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge remains closed as a precaution. Travellers are advised to use SH 10 via Kaeo, though surface water remains along that route.

14 groups are expected to take the stage on Saturday, but road closures are a cause of concern for organisers.

Whānau safety top priority

Kapa have been training for months, with hours invested to nab one of the coveted 4 spots as Te Tai Tokerau representatives at next year’s Te Matatini competition to be held in Waikato.

According to Ihimaera, while she acknowledges that some may not agree with the decision, she says whānau safety is paramount, urging whānau not to make the trip to Whangārei should there be any sign of danger on Northland’s roads.

“Ko te āki nui o te komiti, kia mātaki, kia tautoko ngā kapa e takatū nei ki te atāmira, i te haumaru o te kāinga.”

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