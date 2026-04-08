Pioneering School of Business opens at Waitākere College to empower West Auckland rangatahi

In a landmark move for vocational education in the region, Waitākere College has officially established its first-ever School of Business, designed to bridge the gap between secondary education and the corporate world for local rangatahi.

The initiative marks a significant turning point for the college, specifically targeting students who have historically lacked exposure to business-centric career pathways.

By integrating professional commerce studies into the curriculum, the school aims to address long-standing disparities in NCEA achievement levels among Māori and Pasifika learners.

Breaking barriers to entry

For many students in Māori-medium education and kura kaupapa, business studies have often been an unavailable elective.

Jackson Rei, a student involved in the initiative, highlighted the importance of bringing this opportunity into a public school setting.

“Almost all fully te reo Māori speaking schools have no business option,” Rei said.

“This public school is one of the first to give this opportunity to public school kids. Seeing so many Polynesian and Māori people joining is quite amazing.”

The sentiment is shared by fellow student Dehil Ese, who views the school as a vital engine for community success.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to keep open for our Pasifika and Māori communities, as it is a pathway that leads to great success,” Ese remarked.

From ‘false starts’ to planned success

The programme is built on a foundation of practical strategy and long-term planning.

Rather than focusing solely on theory, the school introduces tauira to:

Strategic planning: Learning how to structure a business from the ground up.

Learning how to structure a business from the ground up. Risk mitigation: Understanding the mechanics of the market to avoid common pitfalls.

Understanding the mechanics of the market to avoid common pitfalls. Tertiary readiness: Strengthening the academic foundations required for university commerce degrees.

Mark Shanahan, a key figure behind the initiative, emphasised that the goal is to ensure students enter the “real world” with a competitive edge.

“Instead of making false starts when they start going to university or start a business, they’ll make a planned start,” Shanahan explained. “The difference is having a planned start means they won’t fail.”

Inspiring the next generation

As the inaugural cohort prepares for the future, the impact is already being felt by those in their final year of college. For students like Ese, the School of Business has provided a clarity of purpose that was previously missing.

“It’s given me a great opportunity and sense of pursuing a career in the future, as well as studying throughout uni next year,” Ese said.

“For the most part, it’s very dedicated to inspiring the new generation.”

With the establishment of the School of Business, Waitākere College is not just teaching economics; it is reshaping the expectations and leadership potential of West Auckland’s youth, one business plan at a time.