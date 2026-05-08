Tāngata Turi Māori advocate urges greater inclusion on marae during NZSL Week

It has been 20 years since New Zealand Sign Language Week was established, and since NZSL was recognised as an official language in Aotearoa. But where does te

Twenty years after New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) became an official language, this year’s NZSL Week theme - “an Aotearoa where anyone can sign, anywhere” - raises the question of how far the country has come in learning NZSL, and how te reo Māori and te ao Māori fit within that space.

Eric Matthews (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) was born deaf. At the age of four, he began learning NZSL at Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education Centre in West Auckland - a place where he feels connected to his Turi and Māori identity.

“Looking back over these 20 years, we can see our Māori community is more successful, but it takes time,” Eric says.

Before learning NZSL, communication with his whānau was difficult.

“My deafness did have a large impact on them, and it was difficult to communicate. They weren’t fully fluent in NZSL, but we made our way through.”

According to Stats NZ data, about 23,000 people in Aotearoa know how to speak NZSL. However, only around 4,000 of them are deaf, while roughly 18,000 are hearing people.

“I love my whānau, but I know we used a lot of basic gesturing to communicate at the time,” Eric says.

Eric credits Patrick Thompson and Michael Wi as key influences, who taught him about his identity as Turi Māori.

“[Patrick] explained the difference between the Māori world and the deaf world, and how they are together as one inside who we are - what it means to be Turi Māori,” he explains.

“This includes learning my whakapapa, where I’m from within the Māori world, and relating that to the deaf world.”

That connection was further grounded through the establishment of Ruaumoko Marae at Ko Taku Reo in 1992.

“Deaf culture and sign language include more facial expression, body movement and vibration,” Eric adds.

“When Michael Wī announced the name Ruaumoko, and we all felt the vibration, we knew we would connect with it. It wasn’t about sound - it was about feeling.”

Me whai wāhi te reo rotarota ki ngā kaupapa o te motu

Eric also points to the importance of accessibility within marae, and the need for more equitable inclusion of tāngata turi.

Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross is a well-known advocate for tāngata turi, being fluent in NZSL himself.

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga even had a dedicated space for tāngata whaikaha - Te Mata-Waiora - with experienced kaitiaki to assist in NZSL. Eric says he hopes tāngata turi can be a bigger part of Te Matatini one day.

“There’s a lot of kōrero, whaikōrero and karanga that I can’t be a part of. There’s a large language barrier. So, thinking how we can be equitable in that world.”

He tokoiti noa ngā kaiwhakamāori

According to iSign, there are fewer than 100 NZSL interpreters in Aotearoa, and likely fewer than 10 fluent in te reo Māori.

“There aren’t many trilingual interpreters available. So Māori deaf needs to be incorporated into their marae. How to have full fluency, not missing out on those experiences.”

In December, Te Rōpū Kaitiaki, the tāngata turi-led advisory group to Whaikaha and the NZSL Board, partnered with Te Taura Whiri to deepen understanding of kupu Māori and cultural concepts, ensuring new signs accurately reflect them.

Looking ahead, he hopes for stronger relationships between iwi and the Māori deaf community, with greater recognition of NZSL within Māori spaces.

“Hopefully, 20 years into the future, I would love to see Māori deaf whānau have more guidance and growth,” he says.

“I would also like to see other iwi and our community learn about our Māori Deaf community and how they can support - helping Māori deaf learn where they are from and their whakapapa.”