Caution urged in Te Moana a Toi as Government fast-tracks local government reform

View from the summit of Mt Mauao, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, Bay of Plenty, North Island, New Zealand. Photo: Kieran Stone/Getty Images.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chair Matemoana McDonald is calling for an urgent Mayoral Forum as the Government moves to fast-track sweeping local government reforms.

The changes announced yesterday by Local Government Minister Simon Watts and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop are aimed at improving efficiency, reducing duplication, and strengthening infrastructure delivery across the country.

There are currently 78 city, district, regional and unitary councils nationwide.

McDonald (Mataatua, Takitimu, Te Arawa) said the meeting would allow leaders across the region to discuss next steps, including whether to engage with the Government’s proposed “Head Start” process, which would allow regions to move early on structural change rather than waiting for nationwide reform.

Councils have a three-month window to put forward proposals.

She said the changes highlight the need for strong relationships across the sector.

“While the changes ahead are significant and far-reaching, working together will be essential to ensure communities continue to be well served.”

BoPRC Chair Matemoana McDonald is calling for urgent regional talks as reforms loom. Photo: BoPRC

McDonald welcomed confirmation that regional councillors will remain until the end of the current term, saying their experience will be critical in shaping any future structure.

Eastern Bay of Plenty mayors have previously warned against rushing change of this scale.

Mayors David Moore (Ōpōtiki), Faylene Tunui (Kawerau) and Nándor Tánczos (Whakatāne) said reforms must be “careful, considered and integrated”, and criticised consultation as too rushed.

They emphasised protecting the taiao, maintaining tangata whenua participation, preserving local decision-making, and ensuring strong community input.

As councils consider what reform could mean in practice, obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi remain a key part of decision-making, particularly in resource management.

Former Waitangi Tribunal director Buddy Mikaere (Ngāti Pūkenga/Ngāti Ranginui) says Treaty principles must be visible in how resource consents are assessed.

“That includes proper consultation, engagement with mana whenua, and ensuring outcomes that work for both parties,” he said.

“In my view this is giving the Treaty ‘teeth’.”

His comments come as the Government also reviews how Treaty clauses are reflected in legislation, placing renewed focus on how those principles are applied in practice.

Those obligations remain part of the broader conversation as councils begin working through what reform could look like on the ground.

“Our priority will be continuing to deliver essential services and uphold our commitments under Te Tiriti o Te Waitangi,” McDonald said.