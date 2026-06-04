Tauranga City Council votes yes to Māori Ward referendum

Tauranga City Council has voted to retain its Māori ward seat, meaning a public poll must be held by 28 March 2027. Photo: Kieran Stone/Getty Images.

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Tauranga City Council has voted to retain the Te Awanui Māori ward seat, a decisive move that triggers a binding public referendum on its future.

The vote saw strong support for the retention, with eight councillors voting in favour, one against, and one abstaining. This decision mandates a public poll must be held by 28 March 2027.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said that the Māori ward is “crucial for broad community representation”.

Te Awanui Māori ward councillor Hemi Rolleston welcomed the council’s resolution, calling it a “significant day.”

He noted that Wednesday’s vote was the council’s answer regarding the Māori seat, with the majority saying yes.

For Rolleston, the fundamental issue of representation remains central.

“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu”.

“For me it’s good when Paakehaa and Maaori work together.”

Rolleston agreed that the attention is now on Māori voters.

“When the referendum arrives, the majority of Pākehā will go to vote.”

“Therefore, it is a challenge for Māori to go and vote, because if the referendum is lost, the seat is lost.”

The council is required to make a final decision on whether to retain the ward by November 30, 2026.

However, certain mana whenua expressed caution about the road ahead for unity.

Kura Tukaokao of Ngāti Ranginui, representing Te Rangapū o Ngā Iwi o Tauranga Moana, said that while the council has the final say, the people must maintain their own authority.

“The council has the final approval. Therefore, the supreme authority tino rangatiratanga rests with them, that is my view.”

“That Mana motuhaketanga we must continue to hold onto that no matter what.”

Tauranga Kaumātua Jack Thatcher spoke to the looming challenge of the referendum, which he believes poses a major threat to the ward’s survival.

“20% of the Tauranga Moana community is Māori. 80% are non-Māori.

“So, if the referendum goes ahead, that will be the death of the seat in my opinion.”

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