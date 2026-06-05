Professor Emeritus Whatarangi Winiata and his lifelong commitment to Te Ao Māori

At the 2025 Ako Ararau event held in Kirikiriroa, Professor Emeritus Whatarangi Winiata was celebrated alongside his whānau for his lifelong commitment to te reo Māori, iwi development, and Māori advancement.

Ako Ararau is a multi-day Māori Expo that celebrates well-being, resilience, and success through te reo and Māori culture brings together those who are connected to Whakatupuranga Rua Mano (Generation 2000).

This is a unique 25-year development strategy established by Winiata for Ngāti Raukawa to restore te reo Māori, strengthen cultural identity, and support the wellbeing of whānau across generations, and was a key focus of last year’s Ako Ararau.

“Nō mātou te whiwhi i karangahia mātou kua tae mai ki tēnei kaupapa ki te whakarongo i tērā atu whānau me ngā wheako i puta i a rātou, otirā, ki te mihi ki a rātou mā i whai wāhi ki tō mātou whakatipuranga, ki a Whakatupuranga Rua Mano, me ngā kaupapa ka kōrerotia ākua nei,” says a mokopuna of Whatarangi, Matawai Winiata.

Winiata attended Ako Ararau 2025 in person with his whānau, where he was acknowledged as the pou of the kaupapa.

Founder Kingi Kiriona said his presence was significant, noting the long-term impact of the vision he helped establish and how it continues to be seen in communities today.

“Ka tū te whānau Winiata, me mihi tō tātou rangatira a Whatarangi, e iwa tekau tau (pea) te pakeke, engari kei konei i tae mai i te rā nei ki te whakamānawa i te kaupapa. He tupua tērā,” recalled Kiriona.

Ahorangi Whatarangi Winiata

Throughout the event, the Winiata whānau shared experiences of how Whakatupuranga Rua Mano has shaped their lives. Matawai Winiata, who previously worked on Ako Ararau events, said it was a privilege to now attend as whānau and listen to the stories of others involved in the kaupapa.

His son, Kimo Winiata, also spoke about the strength of the kaupapa and the values passed down through their whānau. He described te reo Māori as both “a treasure and a form of healing,” a message reflected in many of the kōrero shared during the day.

Ako Akorarau 2025 also highlighted the wider impact of Winiata’s work, including the establishment of Te Wānanga o Raukawa in Ōtaki and the growth of te reo Māori in local communities. Speakers in attendance acknowledged his leadership across education, broadcasting, and iwi development over many decades.

“Koina tā mātou i rongo nei, mai i a Pāpā me Māmā ka kī, kaua e piko, kaua e tuohu ki ngā hiahia a tētahi atu pēnei i te karauna, engari me tū i roto i ngā tūnga Māori. Koina te mea nui i tino kitea i mau i roto i au hei whaitanga māku,” says Kimo.

In a statement released by his whānau, they described him in his last hours sharing he had “taken his final breath in this world of the living and begun his journey to join his loved ones.”

Haere e te rangatira, ko te aunga o te moe ki a koe.