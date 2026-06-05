‘This moment demands courage’: submissions to the national racism inquiry detail pervasive racism

A new inquiry into the experiences of racism by Indigenous people is currently taking submissions and is due to report its findings in September. Photo: Ye Myo Khant/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei ātikara e NITV i Ahitereiria.

“Racism towards Aboriginal people in this country is so common, so every day, that it is seen by many as normal, just having a joke, just a bit of fun.”

This confronting comment is contained in one of the submissions to the senate inquiry into racism against First Peoples, currently being conducted by the Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs.

The inquiry will look at the nature, prevalence and impact of racism, hate and violence towards First Nations people, including trends over time and the effect of online platforms on the reach, prominence and harm caused by racism and hate.

Reporting back to the Parliament by September, it will also investigate initiatives that are effective in combating racism targeted at First Nations people and reduce individual and collective harm.

The submission above is one of almost 300 already published on the inquiry’s website, received from individuals, health organisations, land councils, peak bodies and advocacy groups.

“If challenged people say they have a right to free speech and/or their opinion, and that I should just get a thicker skin, stop being woke, etc,” the submission continued.

“It is disgraceful that some Australians think it is funny to racially vilify Aboriginal people.”

On NITV’s The Point, National Indigenous Affairs Editor John Paul Janke examines the rising tide of racism directed at First Nations peoples and unpacks the senate inquiry with a panel of special guests.

Digital platforms fostering hate

Many submissions to the inquiry paint a confronting picture of escalating racism and hate directed towards First Nations people, particularly across social media platforms and especially in the wake of the failed 2023 Voice to Parliament referendum.

“Digital platforms have dramatically expanded the reach of racism and hate”

“I am disgusted by how freely and proudly racism is spread online and across social media, especially when ... coming from people who are completely [mistaken] about what it means to be Aboriginal, and when it is driven by news outlets and excused,” another submission noted.

In his submission, Ravi Krishnamurthy, the President of the Australian Multicultural Action Network (AMAN) acknowledges that online spaces offer opportunities for Indigenous voices and storytelling.

They also enable anonymous harassment, coordinated hate campaigns, amplification of extremist content by the algorithm and the rapid spread of misinformation.

“Digital platforms have dramatically expanded the reach of racism and hate with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders, journalists, and activists frequently targeted by online abuse,” reads his submission.

“Many social media algorithms prioritise engagement, which can unintentionally amplify divisive or harmful content which results in increased visibility of racist narratives, echo chambers that reinforce prejudice, and the normalisation of harmful discourse.”

The inquiry was announced by Indigenous Affairs Minister Malarndirri McCarthy in March and is examining the forms, impacts and drivers of racism experienced by First Peoples, and the changes needed to address it.

The minister pointed to last year’s attack on Camp Sovereignty in Melbourne and the attempted alleged bombing of an Invasion Day rally in Perth in January as partial motives for the inquiry.

Chaired by Mutthi Mutthi and Wamba Wamba Senator Jana Stewart, it has also held two public sessions in Sydney and Adelaide, with more planned in late June and July.

Speaking at the Adelaide hearing, Scott Wilson, the Lead Convenor of the South Australian Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation Network (SAACCON) highlighted the need for racism to be understood as something embedded in systems, institutions, public narratives, policy and decision-making processes that continue to impact Aboriginal people, communities and Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations.

“When Aboriginal people speak about racism, we are not only talking about individual acts of abuse, hate or discrimination - we are talking about systems,” he said.

Wilson - who is also Chair of the Coalition of the Peaks – also called for a properly resourced truth-telling mechanism, stronger independent accountability for racism across institutions and media, a review of anti-discrimination laws, and genuine partnership with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations.

Media’s racist depictions of Indigenous people

In his submission, author, journalist and film-maker, Dr Jeff McMullen called on the media and journalists to lift its standards to play a leading role in reducing racism against First Peoples.

“The media must play a more thoughtful and constructive role to inspire a positive national dialogue,” he wrote.

“What journalists should do constantly is test the veracity of so called ‘facts’ about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

After more than sixty years of observing and reporting on racism in Australia, Dr McMullen said he believes many of Australia’s most prominent media figures have colluded, not for the common good, but for maximum attention and even applause at the expense of the First Peoples.

“This constant negativity weakens any public interest in crucial policy solutions.

“The humanity of entire communities is diminished by a media gaze that pins them to a victimhood supposedly of Aboriginal making.”

Pastor Ray Minniecon from Scarred Tree Indigenous Ministries at St. John’s in Glebe appeared at the Sydney’s Public Hearing just days after being booed while delivering an Acknowledgement of Country as part of the Dawn Service on Martin Place.

“Racism against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is not incidental. It is structural, historical, and ongoing,” he wrote.

“It was embedded at invasion, codified through policy, normalised through institutions, and continues today in law, policing, education, health systems, media, and public life.

“What we are confronting is not simply prejudice; it is a system that has been allowed to remain intact.”

He urged the inquiry to act against the increased racism and hate.

“I really appeal to you that this inquiry must not become another document that names pain yet protects the systems that produce it,” Pastor Minniecon said.

“This moment demands courage. Not polite reform. Not incremental change. Not another report that gathers dust. It demands a decision: Will this country continue to manage racism, or will it dismantle it?”

Public hearings are scheduled for Canberra, Perth, Alice Springs, Melbourne, Brisbane, Cairns, Torres Strait and Hobart.

Nā John Paul Janke nō NITV.