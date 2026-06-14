Aboriginal land councils urge Commonwealth to hold government to account over Closing the Gap failures

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The Northern Territory’s (NT) four Aboriginal land councils have called on the Federal Government to take stronger action against the NT Government over its poor progress on Closing the Gap targets.

The councils, representing Aboriginal Territorians across the Northern, Central, Tiwi, and Anindilyakwa regions, met this week at Barunga, a site where Indigenous leaders first called for a national treaty 38 years ago.

The meeting coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act, which legally recognised Aboriginal peoples’ connection to land and provided mechanisms for its return.

While the Act marked a milestone in advancing self-determination, council leaders say Aboriginal Territorians continue to face systemic disadvantages in housing, health, education and the justice system. '

“Almost half of the land mass in the Northern Territory and 85 per cent of our Territory coastlines are Aboriginal owned,” said Matthew Ryan, Chair of the Northern Land Council.

“We have our land and sea rights but our people are still fighting an endless battle for our very existence.”

Council representatives highlighted overcrowded and poorly maintained housing, high living costs in remote communities, poor health outcomes and high incarceration rates, which disproportionately affect Indigenous Territorians.

“Like all Territorians we have hopes and dreams for our children,” said Warren Williams, Chair of the Central Land Council.

“We want a good life on our traditional lands yet, despite years of advocacy, remote housing is poorly maintained and poorly designed, education is failing our children, and the high cost of living makes us vulnerable to preventable diseases that are cutting our lives short.”

The councils have urged the Federal Government to withhold federal funding from the NT Government until measurable improvements are made and to prioritise Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations to deliver programs and services.

Currently, only two of the nineteen Closing the Gap targets in the Northern Territory are on track, the lowest rate in the country.

Their call aligns with comments made by Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy, who has suggested the Commonwealth could use funding arrangements to pressure jurisdictions that are failing to meet Closing the Gap commitments.

Speaking to the ABC earlier this year, McCarthy said the Commonwealth had funding “levers” available and pointed to the Northern Territory Remote Aboriginal Investment agreement as one mechanism through which pressure could be applied to improve outcomes in the Territory.

The push also comes amid growing concern within the Federal Government about the impact of NT justice policies on Aboriginal people.

In May, federal Attorney-General Michelle Rowland wrote to the NT Attorney-General warning that children in the youth justice system, who are predominantly Indigenous, were going without legal representation because legal aid services lacked the resources to meet demand.

Rowland linked rising incarceration rates to a series of criminal justice reforms introduced by the Country Liberal Party government, including tougher bail laws.

In her letter, she warned the changes were creating operational pressures across the criminal justice system and that the impacts were being felt most acutely by First Nations people and children.

The land councils argue that repeated inquiries and royal commissions into Indigenous disadvantage have produced recommendations that are rarely implemented.

Austin Wonaeamirri, Deputy Chair of the Tiwi Land Council, said “We know the solutions. We need a government that listens to us and respects that we know what will work for our people and communities.”

Cherelle Wurrawilya, Chair of the Anindilyakwa Land Council, said “We are not asking for much, safe housing, healthy communities, a justice system we can trust. The basic rights that every person in Australia should enjoy.”

The land councils said governments must respect Indigenous knowledge, rights and dignity in policy-making and ensure funding is directed towards measures that deliver tangible improvements for Aboriginal communities.

Nā Dan Butler nō NITV.