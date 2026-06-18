12-year-old BMX world champion Matatini Hill eyes title defence in Brisbane

World No. 1 Matatini Hill will defend his BMX title in Brisbane next month as the 12-year-old pursues his Olympic dream.

Twelve-year-old BMX world champion Matatini Hill is preparing to race the world’s best again next month, with the New Zealander set to defend his age-group title at the 2026 UCI BMX Racing World Championships in Brisbane from 17 to 25 July.

The Ngāpuhi descendant has quickly emerged as one of Aoteaora’s brightest young BMX talents, earning a world No.1 ranking in his age group and drawing attention for his speed, composure and consistency on the track.

Hill, who has been racing since he was five, says his ambitions reach far beyond junior competition.

Asked what he wants to do when he is older, his answer is simple:

“Win the Olympics.”

That drive has already carried him to the top of his age group on the world stage.

At last year’s UCI BMX Racing World Championships in Copenhagen, he won his age group world title against riders from Japan, the Czech Republic, the United States and other countries.

His father, Lennie Hill, said he was overcome with pride watching his son achieve something rarely seen from a young Māori rider on the international stage.

“First place, Copenhagen. What an experience for the kids. But I was so proud. He slowed down, and I said, ‘What did you slow down for? He said, I didn’t want to make a mistake, Pāpā.”

Dangers of BMX racing

BMX racing has surged in popularity in recent years, but it remains a high-risk sport, with riders facing significant danger every time they line up at the start gate.

Common injuries include concussions, other head injuries and broken bones. Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found BMX has one of the highest injury rates among cycling disciplines, with fractures, lacerations and abrasions among the most common injuries.

For Matatini, the dangers of the sport are never far from mind. Despite his young age, he has already suffered multiple injuries, including three concussions.

“Sometimes it’s just too bumpy, and sometimes I can just slide out, but yeah, I’m definitely scared when I ride.”

Matatini Hill is reaching unreal heights, already ranked world number one for his age, he is ready to take the world on again in Australia over the next week / photo supplied

Lennie says keeping his son safe remains a constant priority.

He says someone has to take the hard line when it comes to safety because of the sport’s risks.

“Someone’s got to be the stick; they’ve got to be the stick because it’s such a dangerous sport. It’s the third most dangerous sport in the Olympics.

“If you come off your bike in the pro-series, you’re coming off at 60kmh into a brick wall.”

World title defence in Brisbane

Next month, the world’s best BMX riders will gather in Brisbane for the 2026 UCI BMX Racing World Championships, where titles will be decided across elite, junior and age group categories.

More than 3,000 competitors are expected to compete on the 400-metre Brisbane BMX track during the championships in July.

For Hill, no matter the place or the pressure, the approach remains the same.

“When I’m in front on big race meets, I just want to keep it easy but also stay in the lead.”