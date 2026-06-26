Māori providers say Taranaki ready for new med school doctors

Alana Ruakere says Taranaki is working together to be ready to help train medical students. Photo: Supplied/Tui Ora.

Taranaki’s Māori health services say the region is ready to make the most of trainee doctors from the new medical school being set up at Waikato University.

The Government last week announced Taranaki will be one of five areas hosting students from the New Zealand Graduate School of Medicine from 2028.

Students will study for a year on the University of Waikato campus, followed by three years of clinical training across Taranaki and Whanganui, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson and Marlborough, and Waikato.

The bulk of clinical training will be community-based, including significant time in general practice and community care.

Te Kawau Mārō Alliance said the new scheme would bring better health outcomes for Taranaki whānau and long-term workforce stability.

The alliance includes the health providers of Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāruahine iwi agencies, north Taranaki’s Tui Ora, Health NZ and Pinnacle Midlands Health Network.

Te Kawau Mārō spokesperson Alana Ruakere said they’d worked with other partners to develop locally-grounded education reflecting the realities of life in Taranaki.

“Communities in Taranaki face real barriers to accessing care, particularly in rural areas.

“It means more doctors being trained here, in our communities, alongside our whānau, and an opportunity for rangatahi.”

Ruakere, who’s the Tui Ora chief executive, said the new approach would bring more than just clinical training.

“It’s about fostering connection, understanding and trust, and improving access to care.”

She said the Alliance welcomed the chance to work with the eight iwi of Taranaki and national partners.

“Our rohe is ready. We already have the people, the partnerships and the places needed to support high-quality learning.”

The health minister Simeon Brown said the New Zealand Graduate School of Medicine would train an extra 120 medical students each year.

“We know that where doctors train often influences where they practise,” he said.

“The programme has been designed so that students – particularly those from regional and rural backgrounds – can complete most of their training within their home regions.”

“We’re creating a pathway for more doctors to stay and work in the areas that need them most.”

The new scheme would also set up Community Clinical Learning Centres in each of the selected areas, including at Taranaki Base Hospital.

The centres would be teaching sites for the university’s medical, nursing, midwifery, and pharmacy students.

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air.