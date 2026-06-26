Wild weather lashes the country with Wellington winds causing havoc

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in place for the Tararua Range, Wairarapa south of Masterton, and Wellington, excluding Porirua, from 9am Friday until 6am Saturday.

Forecasters expect a further 80 to 110mm of rain, particularly in the ranges, on top of what has already fallen. Peak rainfall rates of 10 to 15mm an hour are possible over the ranges today.

While there is only a minimal chance the warning will be upgraded to a Red Warning, streams and rivers may rise rapidly, with surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions possible.

Damaging southerly gales and heavy rain battered Wellington on Friday morning, forcing widespread flight cancellations and prompting weather warnings as authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Air New Zealand cancelled a number of domestic flights to and from Wellington after strong crosswinds affected airport operations. The airline said customer and crew safety remained its top priority and advised passengers to check the Air New Zealand app or website before travelling.

Wellington Airport reported that most flights were cancelled or delayed because of severe winds and asked travellers to check directly with their airline before heading to the terminal.

MetService say that although it’s been a rough night for parts of the country, there is more bad weather to come.

Significant wind gusts have been seen across much of the country, with the strongest winds squeezing through the Cook Strait into Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

”Wind gusts have not yet peaked for the centre of the country, with the strongest wind gusts expected later this morning, so take care if you’re out and about. Conditions will start to ease later this afternoon and into this evening,” said Met Service.

The severe weather extends across much of the lower North Island, affecting Wellington, the Kāpiti Coast, Porirua, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa as a slow-moving low-pressure system drives persistent rain and strong southerly winds.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand urged residents to secure loose outdoor items. The agency also reminded the public to call 111 only in life-threatening emergencies and to report storm-related damage that presents an immediate risk to life or property.

Temperatures across the capital remained around nine to 11°C on Friday morning, with cold, wet and windy conditions expected to continue through the day.

Emergency officials are encouraging people to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings from MetService and to monitor travel updates from their airline before setting out.