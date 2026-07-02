Whānau seek kapa haka tickets as sessions sell out

Whānau are being encouraged to koha their unused tickets at Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka, after sessions sold out.

Whānau have been trying to secure tickets this week to support their kapa at Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka after competition sessions sold out.

The event has attracted such strong support that it has exceeded expectations, with tickets proving difficult to get.

“Harikoa rawa. Mai i ngā wiki e rua i mua, ko ētahi o ngā wāhanga i hokona ngā tūru katoa,” says Nathan Solomon, a kaihāpai of the hau kāinga.

There are three competition sessions each day, with tickets allocated separately for each session.

I tae atu wēnei rangatahi o Tauranga Moana ki te hoko tīkiti i te ata o te Taite, engari kua hokona katoatia. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Kei te hiakai te marea ki ngā mahi haka

Te Ao Māori News spoke to three Tauranga locals early on Thursday morning who were hoping to find tickets, but all sessions were already sold out.

One rangatahi said, “It’s pretty sad that some people out there don’t get to support their whānau.

Another added, “They sold out in a couple of minutes when they got put up. So, you can’t really do anything about it.”

I tae atu a Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (right) ki te tautoko i ana irāmutu nō Te Pū o Te Wheke. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Me whai koha ki te hunga kore tīkiti

On Wednesday morning, Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi posted on Facebook encouraging whānau to koha any unused tickets.

“A lot of the sessions are sold out this week at Kapa Haka Nationals, make sure you check though because there are still a few tickets available.”

“If you find yourself with a spare ticket because someone has bailed, feel free to leave the ticket(s) at our Ngāi Te Rangi stall. Our team will try and hand them over to whānau who weren’t able to get tickets.”

Solomon says he has already heard of people putting that tikanga into practice.

“Kua rongo kōrero, ko Hoani Waititi tērā kua takoha i ō rātou tīkiti ki kapa kē atu, i te mea kua panoni ō rātou whakarite. Nōreira, kua kohaina ā rātou tīkiti ki kura kē atu.”

Nathan Solomon says the demand for tickets was so high, some sessions were sold out two weeks ago. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Huhana Lyndon was among the large ope tautoko supporting Te Tai Tokerau kapa Pū o Te Wheke and Te Rāwhitiroa on Thursday.

Even Lyndon says she missed out on tickets herself and relied on her niece to secure her a spare.

“Kātahi anō au ka whiwhi i tētahi tikiti,” she says.

“He mea nui tērā, he whakahirahira, engari pēnei i a au nei, korekau ahau e whai wāhi te kuhu ki te kaupapa.”

The sell-out crowds not only highlight the growing demand for kapa haka but also revive the longstanding question of whether current venues can accommodate the event.

Solomon understands the competition may move to bigger rohe to accomodate the growing demand.

“Ki taku mōhio kua riro mā Tainui e hiki te kaupapa hei ngā tau e rua e haere ake nei.”

Of the 41 kapa to perform, nine finalists will be announced to return to the stage on Friday at Ōhotutāihi.