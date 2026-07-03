Australian-based haka rōpū dreams of taking NZ national stage

Te Rau Aroha hopes one day an Australian-based region could be established, allowing rangatahi Māori in Australia to compete in future national competitions. Photo credit: Te Rau Aroha

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e RNZ

A Brisbane-based kapa haka group has travelled more than 2500 kilometres to Tauranga Moana to reconnect with culture, strengthen identity and dream of one day competing on the national stage.

Almost 40 members of Te Rau Aroha journeyed from Australia to Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka this week to watch the National Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition and fill their cultural kete.

Established in 2024, Te Rau Aroha was created to help rangatahi maintain connections to te ao Māori and was the inaugural winner of the Australian Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition.

Sixteen-year-old Mystic August-Povey said kapa haka had become a pathway back to her identity.

“You really feel the mana when watching all those kids. You want to get up and (pūkana); we want to get on stage ourselves.”

Born in Australia, August-Povey spent time in Aotearoa reconnecting with her culture before returning across the Tasman and finding Te Rau Aroha.

She said growing up in Australia often meant Māori youth missed opportunities more readily available in Aotearoa.

“Our tutors work hard for this kapa… our kids don’t know much because obviously, growing up in Australia, we don’t get all of this back home.”

She said kapa haka had helped rangatahi understand who they were and where they came from.

“Most of our kids know their pepeha. They know where they come from. They stay proud of where they come from. We’re all together. Kotahitanga, manaakitanga - all of that.”

Brisbane-based kapa haka Te Rau Aroha kaihaka Mystic August-Povey (left) and Nacoby-Jae Whit.RNZ / Layla Bailey-McDowell

Nacoby-Jae Whit joined Te Rau Aroha after moving to Australia last year to maintain her connection to te ao Māori.

She said returning for the competition had expanded her understanding of te reo Māori, tikanga, kapa haka and the Kiingitanga.

Whit encouraged other rangatahi Māori living overseas not to be afraid to reconnect.

“Do it. Mō te hemo tonu atu. Just whaia te ara tika.”

Give it everything you’ve got and follow the right path.

“Just don’t listen to what others say, because you know who you are at the end of the day, and so that’s what the main thing. Hoki mai ki tō whenua taurikura.”

Te Rau Aroha were the inaugural winner of the Australian Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition. Their next whakataetae is in Perth in November 2027. Photo: Te Rau Aroha

Co-founder Braxton Hohepa said creating spaces for rangatahi to reconnect with their tuakiritanga in Australia was essential.

“It’s imperative in ensuring the survival of our Māoritanga and upholding the tikanga of our old people,” he said.

“So it’s a big thing for us in order to provide a space for them to grow comfortable in their Maoritanga and their tuakiritanga and providing a space for them to just come and be Māori despite the societal expectations they might have in their friend groups, the cultural differences in Australia.”

“Anei kē te wāhi mō rātau.”

This is where they belong instead.

Chairperson Emma Carter said the trip allowed rangatahi to watch performers they had admired for years.

“Just to give these rangatahi an opportunity to come and watch the kids up front that they actually idolise and watch on TV over and over again.”

Te Rau Aroha hoped one day an Australian-based region could be established, allowing rangatahi Māori in Australia to compete in future national competitions, “just as Te Matatini does”.

The leaders behind Te Rau Aroha say creating spaces for rangatahi to reconnect with their tuakiritanga in Australia was "imperative."Supplied / Te Rau Aroha

Carter said there was a misconception Māori in Australia were disconnected from their culture.

“There is a huge Māori community within Logan, Brisbane, Australia, who live kaupapa ... every day to provide these kinds of opportunities for our tamariki.

“These kids and their mātua have put in a lot of mahi to get them here just to be spectators, and their dream is definitely to stand on that stage.”

They said Te Rau Aroha was already seeing the impact of reconnecting rangatahi with their culture, with several members returning to Aotearoa on scholarships and even performing with kura at this year’s national competition.

Their hope is that one day Te Rau Aroha won’t just be watching from the stands.

“Karanga mai ki a mātou. Karanga mai,” Hohepa said.

Welcome us. Put out the call.

Nā Layla Bailey-McDowell nō RNZ