Constellations brought to life through Te Reo Māori and traditional Māori stories

The well-known play Constellations has been adapted by Māori creatives, bringing the story to life through Te Reo Māori and a Māori worldview.

A globally recognised play is being reimagined through a Māori lens as Constellations comes to Aotearoa for the first time.

The production will be staged on Maungawhau during Matariki, using the significance of the whenua and the stars to bring a new perspective to the story, creating a space that connects audiences with both the performance and the season.

“When i thought about Matariki and Nga Mata o Te Ariki, i thought about Tāhwhirimātea throwing his eyes up, you know that pūrākau, and it made me think about what if rangi and papa never seperated, what would the ao look like,” says Dekkers-Reihana

Originally written by British playwright Nick Payne, Constellations has been performed around the world. This is the first time the playwright has agreed for the work to be adapted through an indigenous lens and performed in te reo Māori.

Rather than simply translating the script, the creative team has reworked the production to reflect te ao Māori. From the location to the design, every part of the performance has been shaped with Māori storytelling in mind.

“Beyond the script was the concept of the design like where its located, putting on Maungawhau, we’re its a perfect opportunity to observe Matariki,” says Dekkers-Reihana

More than translation and Māori point of view

For the cast and creative team, the production has been an opportunity to bring their own experiences and perspectives to the stage. They say creating the show has been a collaborative process, with everyone contributing to tell the story in a way that feels authentic.

“For this play to be happening at this time, in the way we’re presenting it, is a huge achievement, and acknowledgement of where we’ve come too here in Aotearoa, “ says Rawiri

For actor Rawiri, the production is also another step in his reo Māori journey. He says performing in te reo gives him the opportunity to continue strengthening his language while sharing stories with audiences in a way that feels true to who he is.

“it’s always a lovely chance for both of us in our mahi to be able to speak our own words, and our own vibrations, and be able to communicate that with our own people, “ says Rawiri

The team says producing an internationally recognised play in te reo Māori reflects how much Māori theatre has grown in Aotearoa. They hope the production encourages more stories to be adapted and created through a Māori perspective.

Celebrating Matariki through theatre

Staging the production during Matariki and on Maungawhau adds another layer to the performance, bringing together theatre, te ao Māori and the significance of Matariki.

Constellations opens to the public during Matariki week, inviting audiences to experience a well-known story told in a way that is uniquely grounded in Aotearoa and te ao Māori.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to observe Matariki, and just to kind of bring the whenua, and rangi into the story a little bit,” says Dekkers-Reihana