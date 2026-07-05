NZ First announces policy to restrict voting to citizens only

Winston Peters wants voting limited to those who have sworn allegiance to the country. Photo: RNZ / Baz Macdonald.

I whakaputahia tēnei ātikara e RNZ.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has announced a policy to restrict voting rights to only those with New Zealand citizenship.

Peters announced the policy at a public meeting in Warkworth on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, legal residents living in New Zealand continuously for a year or more, and whose visa does not require them to leave within a certain time are eligible to vote.

This includes work or study visas, and permanent residents.

Announcing his new policy on Sunday, party leader Peters said voting “should be a privilege of those who have sworn allegiance to New Zealand, and who have made the commitment to make New Zealand their home and their future”.

“If you haven’t made that commitment or sworn that allegiance, we are happy to let you live here permanently, but why should you get a say in how this country is run or governed?” he said.

“New Zealand First will restore the basic democratic principle that the right to decide New Zealand’s future belongs to New Zealand citizens.”

Peters said permanent residence granted rights to live, work, study and build a life in New Zealand, but citizenship “is the formal bond of allegiance, belonging, responsibility, and democratic authority”.

He said the distinction “should matter again”.

According to his speech notes, Peters said it was a problem that any permanent resident who had been living in New Zealand via the normal application process could vote after two years.

“They can vote on who the government is, they can vote on who the local council is, they can even vote in referendums that would fundamentally change the social fabric of our society. Is this what we really mean by democracy in our country?”

Peters has also opposed the India free trade agreement, warning that it would allow significantly more immigration.

Nā RNZ.