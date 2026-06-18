NZ First campaigning to scrap Auckland’s Independent Māori Statutory Board

As the election year ramps up and political parties begin making policy announcements contingent on being elected, New Zealand First has announced it will campaign to disestablish Auckland’s Houkura, formerly known as the Independent Māori Statutory Board (IMSB).

Houkura is a board that raises issues of significance to Māori to the Auckland Council. It is an independent entity from the city council.

In a statement, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said it was a member’s bill that had been written and introduced.

“Which will be campaigned on, that will see this unelected body that has exercised significant influence over council decision making since the creation of the Auckland Super City in 2010.

“Although originally established to provide advice, its statutory documents and appointments have become embedded across council planning, funding, procurement, and performance systems.

“Aucklanders were never asked whether they agreed to fund or empower a parallel governance system within their council. Ratepayers now pay millions of dollars annually to support IMSB operations, including $3.5 million last year alone, despite having no ability to elect or remove its members. This has contributed to a growing democratic deficit at a time when Aucklanders face rising rates, increasing debt, and reductions in core services,” said Peters.

Houkura has two members, with voting power, sit in on council committees that deal with the management and stewardship of natural and physical resources.

The main purpose of the board is to ensure Auckland Council acts within Te Tiriti o Waitangi and is meant to “advance the interests of Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau,” according to the council’s website.

Peters said the original intent of Auckland’s amalgamation was to deliver stronger representation, lower costs, and more efficient governance.

“The removal of the IMSB will ensure that those who influence public spending and public decision making are directly accountable to the public. It does not prevent Auckland Council from engaging with Māori or recognising their interests, rather it ensures that such engagement occurs within democratically accountable structures.

“The policy as written will allow for orderly transition of the IMSB’s functions, property, and obligations back to Auckland Council.

“It will ensure continuity of council operations while restoring transparency, accountability, and public trust.”