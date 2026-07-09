King Charles marks Matariki with a message celebrating unity and Māori New Year

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are in Australia on a five-day tour before attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Source: AAP / Victoria Jones /PA

King Charles has marked Matariki with a message in English and te reo Māori, urging New Zealanders to reflect, connect and celebrate together as Te Tau Hou Māori begins. — King Charles III has marked Matariki with a message to Aotearoa, acknowledging Te Tau Hou Māori and encouraging people across the country to come together in reflection, remembrance and celebration.

The King’s annual Matariki message was issued in both English and te reo Māori, continuing a tradition he began following his accession to the throne.

The King reflected on the significance of the Matariki star cluster for both Māori and communities around the world.

“This week, eyes across New Zealand will be raised to the Winter skies, watching for the reappearance of Matariki, signalling Te Tau Hou Māori, the Māori New Year,” he said.

“Known by many names to peoples across the world, the Matariki star cluster reminds us that the natural world is a connecting thread that draws us together, reaching across boundaries and cultures.”

The King also referenced this year’s national theme, Matariki herenga waka.

“This year’s Matariki theme, Matariki Herenga Waka - For Everyone, encourages all New Zealanders to come together to embrace Matariki, to learn, to share and to celebrate together.”

He concluded by sending warm wishes on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla.

“As you enter this period of reflection, remembrance, connection and celebration, my wife and I send our warmest good wishes to you all.”

The message was also sent in te reo, where the King described Matariki as “te tohu o te Tau Hou Māori...ka whakamaumahara i a tātau ko te ao tūroa he aho e whakahonohono ana i a tātau puta noa i ngā roherohenga me ngā ahurea.”

Britain's King Charles III smiles during an audience with Maori queen, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, at Buckingham Palace in London on May 14, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

He also echoed the theme of inclusivity. “Matariki Herenga Waka - Mō te Katoa, ka akiaki i ngā tāngata katoa o Aotearoa ki te taki huihui, ki te hāpai i a Matariki, ki te ako, ki te tohatoha, ki te whakanui ngātahi.”

“Ka mahuta a Matariki i te pae, ka tukuna ō tātou tūmanako ki te tau hou.”

The King’s Matariki messages have become an annual tradition.

His first was issued in 2024 following his accession to the throne, before returning with a second message in 2025 that also acknowledged iwi and regions who look to Puanga to mark the Māori New Year.