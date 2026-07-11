Pounamu collection brings Matariki stories to life in Auckland

A pounamu display created by carvers of Mountain Jade is giving the public a tangible association with Matariki and its meaning

A collection of pounamu inspired by the nine stars of Matariki is helping visitors build a tangible connection to the Māori New Year.

The Matariki Collection, curated by the carvers at Mountain Jade, features nine individually carved pounamu, each representing a star within the Matariki cluster.

The collection was showcased in Auckland this week, where two of the carvers spoke with members of the public about the significance of Matariki and the stories behind each piece.

Mountain Jade carver Dylan Hati (Te Whānau ā Apanui), who has been carving pounamu for two years, said the exhibition provides an opportunity to introduce more people to Matariki.

“Bringing our culture up to Auckland here and putting it on display like it is what we kind of wanted to do. Just to educate people as well to show them what Matariki is and what it means to us and how we express it through art.”

Fellow carver Foua Aliki Tuielu said sharing traditional knowledge with visitors was a source of pride.

“It makes me really happy, seeing that keenness to learn and when they ask pātai just showing that eagerness to learn our culture. It’s a big responsibility on us, on all of us and te iwi Māori, but it’s never too late to learn, I’d say.”

From Rotorua to Auckland

The Matariki Collection was first displayed last year at Mountain Jade’s home base in Rotorua, with the aim of giving people a tangible connection to Matariki through pounamu.

Following its success, the collection travelled to Auckland this year to reach a wider audience.

The collection includes a range of carvings, from wearable pendants to a toki poutangata carved from a single piece of pounamu. Each work represents one of the nine stars of Matariki.

Hati’s piece represents Tupuārangi, the star associated with uncultivated food and everything that grows above the ground.

For carver Dyland Hat the Matariki Collection offers a tangible connection to Matariki for everybody / Te Ao Māori News.

He said his design draws on traditional Māori bird-gathering practices.

“With my one, it’s the tūī, or as I call it, Tīmori. So, that represents the decoy that was used to attract other birds to use for sustenance.”

Aliki Tuielu’s carving represents Pōhutukawa, the star that honours those who have passed away.

He said extensive research was carried out before carving began to ensure each design accurately reflected the stories connected to its respective star.

“I would say that it’s very much like a whānau itself, Matariki, how everyone has their own roles, as Pōhutukawa is recalled to remember those who have passed, and then each one plays their role in te kāhui o Matariki.”

Bringing pounamu to life

Pounamu is sourced primarily from Te Waipounamu before being shaped into its final design.

For Hati and Aliki Tuielu, who have both worked as pounamu carvers for two years, each piece begins as a sketch before being carefully carved into stone.

They said work on this year’s Matariki Collection began earlier this year, with months spent developing ideas and completing each carving.

The Matariki Collection brings stories of Matariki stars to life through pounamu / Te Ao Māori News.

Hati said many people do not realise the amount of work involved in producing a finished piece.

“A lot of people when they do see it, they see the big prices on it and think it shouldn’t be that expensive. But, when they understand the time it takes to make these pieces and the blood sweat and tears that goes into it, they kind of have a better understanding of pounamu itself.”

The Matariki Collection is available to view and purchase through Mountain Jade’s website.