Northlanders call for Māori voice in council reform

E rongo ana i ngā kōrero o ngā kainoho o Te Tai Tokerau e mea ana, me whai wāhi tonu te reo o te iwi Māori i roto i te whakatōpūtanga o ngā kaunihera.

Kua tohutohu te kāwantanga i ngā rohe kia whakatōpū i ngā kaunihera kia noho tahi ai i raro i te maru kotahi.

E wānangahia ana Te Tai Tokerau i te anamata o te rohe, ko tā te kaunihera o Te Hiku, he whakarongo.

Ko tā te heamana o Te Rarawa, ko tā Mike Te Wake, he pātai mō te whai wāhitanga atu o te iwi Māori i ngā tēpu.

“Me pēhea tā tātou nei anga whakamua ki roto ki tērā pouaka? Nā te Kāwana i mea mai, me pēnei, me pēnei, engari ko te kōrero nui o ngā hapori katoa, kei hea te wāhanga o te reo, te hapū, ka mutu, kei hea te whakakanohitanga o te iwi Māori ki runga i te tēpu.”

“Kua roa nei a Rueben Taipari e whakatairanga ana i ngā hapū me ngā iwi, hei tāna e tika ana kia noho tika i raro i te marumaru o Te Tiriti o Waitangi. “Kei hea te māngai mō ngā hapū me te iwi, co-governance rānei pea te kōrero…e whakaae tēnā,”

Hei tā Roger Ackers, he kaimahi nā te kaunihera, “We’re hearing a lot of feedback. around ensuring that we protect the local voice.”

Kua puta atu te kaunihera ki ngā takiwā o te rohe ki te whakarongo ka mutu ki te kohikohi i ngā whakaaro o tēnā hapori, o tēnā hapori, e mea ana a Ackers, “We decided to take it out to the community and get so that gets to the views, the communities, the community voice. into the process then engages much as we possibly can within the short time frame we’ve been given by the headstart process.”

E tautoko ana a Taipari i ngā Māori e noho ana i ngā tūru nui i te kaunihera, “Te pai, te kaha o te kaunihera, te Kaihikā Moko Tepania, rātou mā te regional council hoki, a Pita Tipene ki te whakaaro e pā ana ki Ngāi Iwi Māori. Ehara mō Māori anake, engari mō ia hapori.”

Toru marama nahe nei te wā i hoatu ki ngā kaunihera, heoi, kotahi nahe te marama e toe ana ki te tuku i tō rātou tono.

Hei tā Ackers, “We’re working very, very closely with the other councils in Northland. So Whāngare District Council, Kaipara District Council and us. And Northland Regional Council playing its part in it even though they can’t be part of its submission. So we’re working very, very closely with those other councils.”

Hei te iwa o Akuhata, kapi ai te wā ki ngā tono.

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