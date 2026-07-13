‘A gift we can leave each other’: New book to help navigate conversations around dying

A new resource aimed at helping whānau prepare for the death of a loved one has launched at Te Ao Hou Marae on Friday.

He Aroha Te Aroha, by Whanganui writer Julie Herewini, is designed to encourage families to have important conversations about end-of-life wishes before they are needed.

Herewini - a Whanganui District Council Māori ward councillor - said the guide offered practical information from a te ao Māori perspective to help whānau navigate the many decisions and processes that can follow a death, while allowing each family to honour its own tikanga, values and wishes.

“He Aroha Te Aroha is a practical guide that encourages whānau to have important conversations before they are needed, helping ease the burden on those left to make difficult decisions during times of grief,” she said.

“For many whānau, talking about death is incredibly difficult, and for some it can feel confronting.

“But these conversations are a gift we can leave each other. My hope is that He Aroha Te Aroha gives people a place to start those conversations.”

Whanganui writer Julie Herewini is launching a practical guide for whānau on preparing for death. Photo: Supplied

The publication was developed from lived experience and kōrero shared by a range of contributors, and is intended to support rather than replace the face-to-face conversations that take place within whānau.

The project was supported with funding from Ngāti Rangi enterprise initiative Whiria Ngā Hua.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Ngāti Rangi and Whiria Ngā Hua for believing in this kaupapa. Their support has allowed us to create something that we hope will continue supporting whānau for many years to come,” Herewini said.

The publication was edited with support from Karney Herewini, Renee Tamehana, Missy Te Kanawa, Paranihia Walker and Helen Leahy.

Its visual identity and toi Māori were created by 14-year-old ringa toi Karney Herewini Jnr, who worked alongside his mother to develop artwork for the project.

A companion website will also be launched, allowing people to purchase the book and access free information sheets covering practical end-of-life topics.

The launch has been timed to coincide with the Matariki public holiday period and Puanga.

“Matariki and Puanga are times when we naturally remember those who have gone before us while also looking ahead to the future,” Herewini said.

“Launching He Aroha Te Aroha at this time felt fitting. It’s a season of remembrance, reflection and renewal, and we hope this kaupapa encourages more whānau to have the conversations that honour those we’ve lost while making things easier for the generations who will follow.”

The launch event will include wānanga, giving whānau an opportunity to come together to share experiences, kai and kōrero about end-of-life planning.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air