Restoring the Mauri: Breathing life back into the Papakura Stream this Matariki

For years, the Papakura Stream has suffered massive degradation. Now, a plan to plant 40,000 trees has kicked off at the Frangipani Avenue Reserve, not only to celebrate Matariki, but to actively restore one of Auckland’s most neglected freshwater systems.

The event is part of Conservation Volunteers New Zealand’s (CVNZ) wider Papakura Stream Restoration Project, a catchment-wide programme dedicated to bringing life back to the waterway.

Volunteers planting native trees

Honouring Tupu-ā-rangi

This mahi aligns with Tupu-ā-rangi, one of the nine stars of Matariki. Tupu-ā-rangi is linked to the gifts of the forest, reminding us of the importance of protecting the taonga that sustain us.

By planting native trees and restoring habitats along the Papakura Stream, volunteers are helping bring back spaces for manu and other native species while improving the health of the whenua and puna wai.

For spokesperson Rosa Thompson, the planting day was about more than just getting trees in the ground.

“This is a fantastic way to bring the community together, to give back to the environment while connecting with each other,” Thompson says.

The native plants will help improve the health of the stream by filtering out pollutants before they reach the water, reducing erosion along the stream banks, and creating more habitat for native birds, fish, and other wildlife.

“These 5,000 trees are part of the 40,000 we’re hoping to plant this year,” Thompson says.

“It’s part of a much broader collaborative effort across the catchment, helping to create that natural forest cover that has been lost over the years.”

Volunteers planting native trees

More than an initiative

Since the project began in 2021, more than 168,000 native plants and trees have been planted across the Papakura Stream catchment.

This winter, another 30,000 plants are planned, including around 5,000 at the Frangipani Avenue Reserve, located where the stream meets the Manukau Harbour.

For local volunteer Ngā Manukau, the restoration project is special because it is happening close to home.

“It’s in my neighbourhood, so I’ve been really passionate lately about getting involved in the community,” Manukau says.

“Planting new trees and helping get the water back to better quality is something I wanted to be part of.”

Although this was their first time volunteering, Manukau says the experience has been rewarding. “Just being part of the community is enough for me.”

As Aotearoa continues to celebrate Matariki, the Papakura Stream Restoration Project is a reminder that caring for the environment is a shared responsibility.

Every native tree planted is a step towards healthier waterways, stronger ecosystems, and a future where people and nature can thrive together.