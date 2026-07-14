Pandora NZ turns Dreamgirls’ Matariki mural into limited-edition jewellery

The Dreamgirl Art collective collaborate with Pandora to create sparkling charms that reflect the 9 Matariki stars.

A collaboration between Pandora and three New Zealand artists is shining a light on Matariki with a limited edition jewellery collection inspired by the 9 stars of the cluster. The company says the range is the first of its kind across global stores.

The Dreamgirls Art Collective was approached by Pandora to create the designs as part of a celebration of te tau hou Māori.

The collective have designed 9 charms that represent the 9 stars of the Matariki cluster (Photo: Pandora).

Renowned artists Xoë Hall (Kāi Tahu, Te Rakiamoa, Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki), Gina Kiel and Miriama Grace-Smith (Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou) created 9 charms, each reflecting one of the Matariki stars. The designs were inspired by their new mural now on display on the corner of Ghuznee and Leeds streets in Wellington.

The mural depicts a modern woman from Te Whanganui-a-Tara surrounded by the nine whetū.

The Dreamgirl Art collective collaborate with Pandora to create sparkling charms that reflect the 9 Matariki stars (Photo: Pandora)

An opportunity for Te Ao Māori

Pandora Marketing Director for Australia and New Zealand Jess Donovan says the company loved the collective’s work, but the push toward a Matariki-themed collection came from the trio.

“It really did start with the girls themselves, absolutely being drawn to their work and their stories,” she says.

The company says it came across the artists’ work organically and reached out.

“Through our conversation and collaboration, we found this beautiful, sweet spot where we could bring all those different magical pieces together and come up with something that felt really authentic and special.”

Grace-Smith says it was important for the group to pay homage to the whakapapa of the holiday.

“I think it’s really important that if we were going to create work to do with celebrating Matariki, that the piece should be about Matariki,” she says.

“We’ve designed them in a way so that people kind of have to look at the mural and the charms and then learn a bit more about Matariki.”

Kiel hopes the jewellery and its connection to the mural will encourage people to learn more about Matariki.

“It’s a different way that Matariki is being celebrated through street art, a modern contemporary way; the jewellery can be worn and carried around with you,” she says.

“Hopefully people can learn about it in this way and how special it is to have this holiday recognised.”

A first for Pandora

The company says applying art directly to pieces is something it has never done before, and the significance of the collection goes further. that it doesn’t stop there.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done any exclusive collection for New Zealand... this is actually probably one of the first of its kind globally,” says Donovan.

The company says it took the designs to the United States to bring the techniques to life.

“It was a learning experience on all fronts, but something that we were so excited to be able to do.”

The trio say Pandora was one of the easiest they have worked with, and they felt power was given back to them throughout the process.

“It’s really set the bar... how we, as artists, Māori and indigenous people, should be treated and compensated and also reclaiming spaces,” says Hall.

The Dreamgirls Art Collective (From left: Xoe Hall, Gina Kiel, and Miriama Grace-Smith, Photo: Pandora)

The Dreamgirls Collective

The collective has been blending their distinct artistic styles in murals for more than six years. Kiel says the trio came together after being individually contracted on the same project.

“We just sort of freestyled this collaborative piece and we had such a fun time together... I think the energy of that, people felt that. And so, we started to get asked to do projects as a collaborative piece from then,” says Kiel.

Dreamgirl Art Collective's piece in the Tauranga Art Gallery (photo: https://www.dreamgirlsartcollective.com/#/poppocalypse-tauranga-art-gallery/)

Their work can be seen across Aotearoa, from Tauranga Art Gallery to the Dunedin Octagon. The jewellery was released ahead of the Matariki holiday weekend and will be out for a limited time.