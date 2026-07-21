Government accused of racism after scrapping Mana Whakahono ā Rohe iwi-council agreements

The Government’s decision to scrap Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreements has sparked criticism from opposition MPs, with Labour MP and former councillor Willow-Jean Prime describing the move as “kaikiri”.

“He kino te mahi a tēnei kāwanatanga, te takatakahi ki runga i te iwi Māori. He kaikiri tēnei kaupapa a te kāwanatanga,” Prime said.

Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreements were introduced under the National-led Government in 2017. They require councils and iwi to develop formal agreements on how they will work together on resource management and environmental planning.

Resource Management Reform Minister Chris Bishop rejected claims the changes are racist, saying Māori will continue to have a role under the new planning system.

Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

“We’re making provision in the legislation for iwi participation agreements, which are an important mechanism to make sure councils and iwi can work out exactly how they relate to each other when it comes to identifying sites, for example,” Bishop said.

Labour MP Willie Jackson said the Government’s latest decision adds to a series of policy changes that have damaged its relationship with Māori.

“There’s nothing about what they say in terms of Māori that Māori should trust. Iwi should trust,” Jackson said.

“We’ve seen an attack on the Treaty, on te reo Māori and on the Treaty principles. So why would Māori believe what they’re saying? I wouldn’t trust one little bit of what they’re saying.”

Photo: Te Ao Māori News

On Monday, kaupapa Māori environmentalist Tina Porou said it was “hard not to be outraged” after the Government made the announcement, calling the move “a racist reaction to having Māori around the table”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said iwi engagement would remain part of the new resource management framework.

“We want to make sure there’s high-level engagement around things like spatial planning within a region,” Luxon said.

“Every Kiwi would agree there are areas of cultural significance that should be hugely respected.”

The Government says the new legislation will simplify planning rules while maintaining opportunities for iwi and councils to work together.

Opposition parties argues that removing Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreements weakens Māori participation in local decision-making and represents another step back in the Crown’s relationship with iwi.