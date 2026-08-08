Native Nations builds global connections for Indigenous youth

A Māori-founded initiative in the Eastern Bay of Plenty brings Māori and Aboriginal rangatahi together through Indigenous tourism and cultural exchange.

Beyond the country’s major tourist centres, the Native Nations programme is proving that some of the richest Indigenous experiences are found in rural communities often overlooked by mainstream tourism.

Founded in Murupara by tourism operator Nadine Toetoe, Native Nations has evolved from a local initiative introducing rangatahi to opportunities around Aotearoa into an international Indigenous exchange programme. Over the past four years, it has brought together young people from Aotearoa, Australia, Canada and Vanuatu through cultural exchange and Indigenous tourism.

Hei tā Pem Bird, kaumātua o Ngāti Manawa, he kaupapa whakahirahira rawa atu tēnei mō ngā uri iwi taketake e huri nei i te ao. (Credit: Pūkāea / Herewini Waikato)

The programme aims to strengthen identity, develop leadership and create pathways into employment while encouraging young people to see their own communities not as isolated, but as places of opportunity, leadership and pride. For kaiwhakahaere Nadine Toetoe, bringing each new cohort to Murupara is one of the most meaningful parts of the programme.

“Another beautiful intake of young people and it hits a little bit differently when we get to bring them home onto Ngāti Manawa Tribal Lands.”

Native Nations founder and kaiwhakahaere Nadine Toetoe says the programme is creating opportunities for Indigenous rangatahi through cultural exchange and Indigenous tourism. (Credit: Pūkāea / Herewini Waikato)

Alongside visits to Auckland, Waitomo, Rotorua and Tauranga, the 10-day exchange will also take the group to communities including Murupara, Whirinaki, Ōhiwa, Tōrere and Maketū, where Māori values such as manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and kaitiakitanga are woven into everyday life. Organisers say those experiences help young people recognise that the strengths of their own communities can become the foundation for tourism, economic development and cultural pride.

Just four days into this year’s exchange, the programme is already creating tangible opportunities.

“I think we are onto day four now and we already have five rangatahi employed now by our Māori tourism operators. Our industry needs more dynamic rangatahi coming through,” Toetoe said.

For Tarita Kupa (Ngāi Tai ki Tōrere, Ngāti Awa, Tūhoe), one of this year’s Native Nations cohort, the programme is reshaping her understanding of what tourism could be.

“I huaki i ōku karu ki te ao o te tourism. E taea ana e mātou te tūtaki ki ngā tāngata nō wāhi atu.”

18-year-old Manawapōhatu McGarvey-Borell, of Mataatua and Te Arawa, said the exchange highlighted the importance of Indigenous peoples supporting one another globally.

“Hei whakarauora i tēnei mea te taketake, kaua noa iho o tātou te iwi Māori, heoi anō o ngā iwi puta noa i te ao.”

Ko Manawapōhatu McGarvey-Borell tētahi o ngā rangatahi o Mataatua me Te Arawa e whai wāhi ana ki te kaupapa Native Nations. (Credit: Pūkāea / Herewini Waikato)

This year, 10 Aboriginal rangatahi from remote communities around Mparntwe (Alice Springs) have travelled to Aotearoa to learn about Māori culture and Indigenous tourism ventures before returning home to strengthen their own communities. Seeing how Māori communities invest in their young people has inspired Australian Aboriginal health researcher and community advocate Roxanne Ngarulya-Highold to think about what could be achieved in her own community.

“There is a lot we can do back home. There is a lot we have learnt so far about strengthening and building up our young people’s ability to unite, to connect, just thinking about how they can empower themselves.”

Australian Aboriginal health researcher and community advocate Roxanne Ngarulya-Highold says the exchange has inspired new ideas for empowering young people in her own community. (Credit: Pūkāea / Herewini Waikato)

The manaakitanga shown by Ngāti Manawa left a lasting impression on 18-year-old Edward Tilmouth, from the Central and Eastern Arrernte mob.

“The scenery, the strong culture you guys have and you guys just welcome us into your family.”

Edward Tilmouth, 18, from the Central and Eastern Arrernte mob, lends a hand in the kitchen during the Native Nations exchange in Murupara. (Credit: Pūkāea / Herewini Waikato)

Shabella Rambler, from the Kurrajong Bore community, summed up her experience simply. “I feel excited, yes I enjoyed it.”

Shabella Rambler, from the Kurrajong Bore community, dries dishes after kai, reflecting the reciprocal nature of manaakitanga at the heart of the Native Nations exchange. (Credit: Pūkāea / Herewini Waikato)

Toetoe said helping young people experience other Indigenous communities was about much more than travel. It was about reconnecting them with their own identity, broadening their horizons and showing them they belonged to a global network of First Nations peoples.

“Spend time with them, show them the opportunities out there, connect them and reconnect them and show them that they are similar to other Indigenous youth around the world. They are global citizens and they all have a valuable place in this world.”

The exchange will continue later this month when the Native Nations delegation travels to Mparntwe, where the reciprocal programme will showcase Aboriginal culture, tourism and community leadership in the heart of Australia’s Northern Territory.

He pūrongo tēnei nā Piripi Taylor rāua ko Herewini Waikato, Pūkāea