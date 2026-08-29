Upper Hutt to get Māori ward in 2028

I whakaputahia tēnei ātikara e RNZ.

Upper Hutt City Council has voted to establish a Māori ward from the 2028 local elections.

The decision was supported by seven councillors, with three against.

Based on Upper Hutt’s current Māori roll, the change will provide for one Māori ward councillor.

The council previously resolved in November 2023 to establish a Māori ward for the 2025 and 2028 elections. Following legislative changes in 2024 that required a binding poll, the council rescinded that decision in August 2024, and the 2025 election proceeded under the existing representation arrangements.

Mayor Peri Zee said now a range of views had been considered, including community feedback.

Council received 340 responses to its recent engagement on Māori wards, with 57.6 percent supporting the establishment of a Māori ward, 36.8 percent opposed and 5.6 percent neutral or unsure.

The survey was self-selected and included anonymous responses.

“In my experience in local government, having a te ao Māori perspective around the council table strengthens our discussions and contributes to better decision-making to the benefit of the whole community,” Zee said.

Voters had the statutory right to demand a binding poll on the council’s decision. A valid demand would require the support of at least 1698 eligible electors.

As part of Wednesday’s meeting, the council also agreed to retain First Past the Post (FPP) for the 2028 and 2031 elections. Six councillors voted to retain FPP, while four voted in favour of the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system.

Nā RNZ.