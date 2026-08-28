Wattle Downs neighbour describes hearing gunshots as man remains in Police custody

A South Auckland community is reeling following the deaths of two people at a home in Wattle Downs. Police have launched Operation Bealey as investigations continue into what happened at the Gambare Place property.

Wattle Downs neighbour Robbie Katipa has described hearing a woman screaming before a series of gunshots at the property, as a 30-year-old man remains in Police custody over the deaths of two people at the home.

“We heard her screaming - she was screaming in the head. She must have rung the Police after that. That’s the lady that got shot.”

Asked by Te Ao Māori News reporter Lineni Tuitupou if he’d heard gunshots, Katipa said:

“Yeah, we heard the pop pop pop, bang bang bang - about five, six times.”

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua of Counties Manukau CIB confirmed on Friday morning that Police are speaking with the man in relation to the double homicide, but have not yet determined whether he was involved.

The development comes a day after a man and woman were found dead at the property on Gambare Place.

Police were called to the address at around 1.45 pm on Thursday, where a woman was found unresponsive and pronounced dead. A further search of the property uncovered a man, who was also found dead.

South Auckland community reacts

The deaths have sent shockwaves through Wattle Downs and the wider South Auckland community.

The incident prompted a significant armed Police response on Thursday afternoon, with nearby schools placed into lockdown while officers searched the surrounding area. The lockdowns were later lifted.

Katipa said the news had hit the community hard.

Police have launched a double homicide investigation, Operation Bealey, and say the incident appears to be isolated, though they cannot rule anything out while enquiries continue.

Residents have been told to expect an increased Police presence in the area as investigators examine the scene and carry out further enquiries.

Police have not yet released the identities of the man and woman who died, or confirmed the circumstances of their deaths. No charges have been announced against the 30-year-old man currently in custody.

Police say they will provide further updates as they become available.

Anyone with information on the incident that could help police with enquiries could contact 105.