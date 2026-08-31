Maiki Sherman and Julian Wilcox to host Whakaata Māori election debates

With elections around the corner, Whakaata Māori are taking their General Election coverage, under the banner Whakatau 2026, into hapori across the motu.

There will be live debates in all seven Māori electorates, which will be co-moderated by the Hui host Julian Wilcox and award-winning political journalist Maiki Sherman, and will start airing from 29 September.

Each debate will be informed by independent quantitative polling and electorate-specific research. This evidence-led approach will help ensure candidates are asked to account for how they will respond to the aspirations, priorities and challenges identified by the communities they seek to represent.

Some of the Whakatau 2026 programming has already begun, with the podcast He Aha Te Whakatau hosted by Te Ao Māori News Senior Political Reporter Māni Dunlop and Senior News Producer Whatitiri Te Wake. The first three episodes are out, with new ones fortnightly.

Whakaata Māori Kaiurungi Pāpāho Maria Barlow said Whakatau 2026 reflects the organisation’s responsibility to ensure Māori voices, priorities and aspirations remain at the centre of the national political conversation.

“Whakatau 2026 is about ensuring whānau can hear directly from those seeking to represent them, understand where they stand and make informed decisions about the future.

“By taking our debates into the Māori electorates, we are bringing the political conversation closer to the communities whose lives will be shaped by the decisions made after this election.

“We also want rangatahi to see themselves in our coverage and recognise the influence they can have. Their voices, experiences and aspirations matter, and they have the power to shape what comes next.”

More Whakatau 2026 programming

Whakatau 2026 has more specials coming soon to Māori+ and Te Ao Māori News platforms and social pages.

Pre-Election Special - A retrospective examining the Government’s term, its major decisions and their effects on Māori communities and Aotearoa. Watch from 22 September.

Straight Up! - Janaye Henry brings seven emerging political leaders into a series of engaging conversations and challenges grounded in the lived realities of rangatahi. Through real-life scenarios, unexpected challenges and rapid decision-making exercises, the series explores the values, priorities and leadership approaches that could shape the future of Aotearoa politics. Available from 14 September.

The Young Leaders’ Debate - Rangatahi Māori bring their aspirations, lived realities and expectations into the centre of the political conversation. The debate will focus on the issues and decisions that matter to young Māori voters and provide an opportunity to hear how a new generation of political leaders would respond. Watch from 27 October at 7:00pm.

Māori Leaders’ Debate with Te Ao with Moana - Party leaders and Māori candidates standing in general electorates discuss Māori aspirations and priorities within the wider national political landscape. The debate will be followed by a live He Aha Te Whakatau analysis special. Watch from 28 October at 7:00pm.

Whakatau 2026 Election Night Special - The Whakatau 2026 political team will provide comprehensive live coverage as the election results unfold, supported by reporters stationed across the motu. The special will feature real-time results, candidate reactions, informed commentary and analysis of what the emerging outcome could mean for whānau, hapū, iwi and Aotearoa. Live from 7:00pm on Saturday 7 November.

Whakatau 2026 Post-Election Special - Highlights from election night, interviews with successful candidates and expert analysis examining what the result means for Māori communities and the future direction of Aotearoa. Watch at 5:00pm on Sunday 8 November.

Te Ao Māori News will support the wider Whakatau 2026 offering with daily reporting, breaking news and stories from across the motu, ensuring Māori perspectives remain at the centre of election coverage throughout the campaign.