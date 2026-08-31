Police ask for witnesses of Wattle Downs double homicide to come forward

Police are continuing the investigation into a Double Homicide in the Wattle Downs neighbourhood in South Auckland, calling for witnesses to come forward.

“The investigation team is continuing to assess every line of enquiry available to us,” said Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua.

“We would like to thank the members of the community who have assisted with this investigation so far, and encourage anyone who is yet to speak with us to please come forward.

“If you have any footage, whether it’s CCTV or dashcam, or you saw anything – we need to hear from you.”

Emergency services were called to a Gambare Place address at about 1:45 pm on 27 August following a report of an armed person at the property and an injured woman.

On arrival, police located two people deceased with fatal gunshot wounds.

Va’aelua has confirmed the postmortems and the scene examination have been completed.

Enquiries into a 30-year-old man, in custody for an unrelated offence, continue with no charges being laid in relation to the homicide.

“I want to reassure the families of the deceased and the community that we are working hard to hold people to account.”

Information can be reported online at 105. police.govt.nz, and clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260827/1324 and quote Operation Bealey. Anonymous reports can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.