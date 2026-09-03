Koroneihana 2026: Whānau from across Aotearoa gather to honour their loved ones

Iwi and hapū have arrived at Tūrangawaewae marae for day two of Koroneihana, bringing their loved ones who have passed on to be honoured.

Mourners from across Aotearoa gathered at Tūrangawaewae to carry the wairua and photographs of loved ones who have passed away over the past 12 months.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Rāhui Papa acknowledged the number of tangi since the last Koroneihana.

“E māpuna ana i te nui o ngā mate, i te nui o ngā tōtara haemata o te motu kua ngaro nei. E māpuna te aroha ki ngā whānau pani o te motu.”

Speaking about the loss of prominent figures, including Tā Hirini Moko Mead, who died this year, and Te Whānau-ā-Apanui rangatira Danny Poihipi, Papa acknowledged their contributions and personal connections to the Kiingitanga.

“Ko Tā Hirini i haere mai ki te tono i a Tuuheitia kia tūwhera i te whare i hoki mai i Rānana. Ko Danny (Poihipi) i tūtū mai i Tūrangawaewae ki te takitaki i ngā kōrero a Apanui a Te Whakatōhea.”

Ka hao te rangatahi

Rangatahi are taking on increasingly prominent leadership roles throughout the formal proceedings at Tūrangawaewae.

Rāhui acknowledged their growing presence and the important role they play in upholding the mana and traditions of the Koroneihana.

“Ko te aruaru o te rangatahi, ko te hiakai o te rangatahi kia haere mai ki ngā hui nā te mea kei te kite rātou i ngā rangatahi i runga ana i te taumata. I mua, i te wā o Te Atairangikaahu, he tira kaumātua. Engari i tēnei rā, kua tino hiakai mai te rangatahi kia kōkuhu, kia uruuru atu ki roto i ngā tini kaupapa o te wā.”

“Ka kite nei i runga i tō tātou marae, ko ngā rangatahi kei ngā kokonga katoa o tō tātou marae otirā, ko ngā rangatahi e whakaeke mai ana ki runga ki tō tātou kaupapa.”

On Friday, foreign dignitaries, including representatives from across the Pacific, as well as members of the New Zealand Parliament, are expected to be welcomed at Tūrangawaewae.

On Saturday, Te Arikinui will deliver her annual address.

Koroneihana proceedings are being streamed online across Kiingitanga social media platforms, with breaking news and updates from Māori media available throughout the commemorations.