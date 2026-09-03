Māori and Métis broadcasters join forces on new international series

Indigenous media leaders from around the world have gathered in Sápmi to strengthen their collective voice and shape the future of Indigenous media, languages and storytelling.

The World Indigenous Broadcasters Network (WIBN) meeting in the traditional homeland of the Sámi people brings together media leaders from Canada, Australia, Taiwan, Sápmi and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Hosted by NRK Sápmi, the Sámi division of Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, the gathering comes as Indigenous media organisations navigate rapidly changing technology and audience habits while working to strengthen languages, cultures and the right of Indigenous peoples to tell their own stories.

WIBN chair and Whakaata Māori chief executive Shane Taurima says that against a backdrop of global tensions, coming together as a collective is key to moving forward.

“The media sector for some time has been in significant upheaval and disruption, and the key reason for that is because of the different ways in which audiences are now consuming content but also what their expectations are of the content that we provide”

From collaboration to co-production

A key outcome of the gathering is a new international Indigenous co-production partnership between Whakaata Māori and Canada’s Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), both members of WIBN.

The partnership will bring Māui & Elvis, an adventure sci-fi comedy series for children and families, to audiences in Aotearoa, Canada and internationally.

Māui & Elvis is based on the book How I Alienated My Nan by Wellington-based writer Suzanne Mains.

Through WIBN, Indigenous broadcasters are exploring how their relationships can extend beyond knowledge and content exchange into co-development, co-production and new pathways for Indigenous stories, talent and languages.

Māui & Elvis puts that approach into action, bringing Māori and Métis/Cree perspectives, languages, humour and cultural values into the creative process.

The series follows two best friends – Māori Māui from Aotearoa and Métis Elvis from Canada – who must save Māui’s beloved Nan after an evil, salt-lusting alien bent on destroying the world takes up residence in her body.

Taurima says the project shows what is possible when Indigenous broadcasters combine their strengths.

“At the heart of WIBN is a belief that we are stronger when we work together. Māui & Elvis shows what that can look like in practice - Māori and Métis/Cree storytellers, producers and broadcasters bringing our languages, cultures and creativity together to create something for our children and families.It is exciting to think about what more we can create together and where Indigenous stories can travel when we combine our strengths.”

APTN chief executive officer Monika Ille says the project demonstrates the potential of Indigenous broadcasters working across borders.

“Māui & Elvis represents exactly the kind of collaboration we envisioned when Indigenous broadcasters came together through the World Indigenous Broadcasters Network. This project demonstrates that Indigenous stories are not confined by borders.”

Aotearoa series co-producer Janine Morrell-Gunn (Ngāti Kahungunu) says the kaupapa is to create a series families can enjoy together.

“Our kaupapa is to produce a whānau viewing series where te reo Māori, tikanga Māori and Métis culture flow naturally, the voices of our tamariki and rangatahi are amplified, and our audiences are inspired and entertained.”

Production underway

The production is supported in Aotearoa New Zealand by NZ On Air, the New Zealand Film Commission, Screen Canterbury and Whakaata Māori, and in Canada by APTN, the Indigenous Screen Office, Creative BC, Telefilm Canada, Canadian Heritage and the Canada Media Fund. Blue Ant International will distribute the series.

Casting is underway in Aotearoa New Zealand and Canada, with production due to begin in November 2026 and the series set to premiere in 2027.