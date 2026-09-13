Rotorua-led tourism collaborations secure share of $5m funding

Rotorua MP Todd McClay (from left), Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson at the announcement of the latest Regional Tourism Boost funding in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Two Rotorua-led tourism collaborations have secured about $1.8 million in the latest round of Government funding aimed at enticing more overseas travellers to regional New Zealand.

The funding backs two initiatives involving Rotorua Lakes Council’s tourism arm, RotoruaNZ, and aimed at attracting visitors from China, Australia and the United States to regional New Zealand.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston was in Rotorua this afternoon as the six initiatives that secured funding totalling $5m in the latest Regional Tourism Boost funding round were announced.

The funding would support initiatives aimed at attracting more international visitors to the regions during spring 2026 and early summer 2027, before the peak tourism season.

The RotoruaNZ-led Kiwi North campaign, an initiative to market North Island food and hospitality experiences to Chinese travellers, will receive about $994,000.

A partnership with Destination Great Lake Taupō, aimed at promoting new food trail experiences targeting Australian and American visitors, will receive about $795,000.

Upston said the Government wanted more international visitors travelling beyond New Zealand’s main tourism gateways.

“Tourism and hospitality supports jobs, businesses and local economies and this $5 million investment will help ensure more regions share in that success,” she said in a statement.

Upston said the funding was to support collaborative regional campaigns.

The Kiwi North collaboration will see RotoruaNZ work alongside counterparts in wider Bay of Plenty, Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Hauraki-Coromandel, Northland, Palmerston North, Ruapehu, Tairāwhiti, Taranaki, Taupō, Waikato, Wairarapa, Wellington and Whanganui.

The project with Destination Great Lake Taupō will include input from partners in Hamilton-Waikato, Ruapehu, Northland, Nelson Tasman, Marlborough, Kaikōura and Taranaki.

Upston said the campaigns would encourage visitors from Australia, North America and China to stay longer and travel further around New Zealand.

“By showcasing our regional food, wine, hospitality and visitor experiences, these campaigns will help spread the benefits of tourism growth to more communities around New Zealand,” she said.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell told Local Democracy Reporting the funding would support a sector that was a major source of local employment.

“We’re so grateful for this announcement as it means we’ll see investment into boosting regional hospitality which, when included with tourism, is a top provider of jobs in Rotorua.”

She said Rotorua’s geothermal attractions, Māori cultural experiences, wellness offerings, outdoor adventures, events, food scene and accommodation options made it well placed to benefit from efforts to encourage visitors to travel beyond the country’s main gateways.

“Success would look like more international visitors choosing Rotorua, staying longer, spending more with local businesses and travelling during shoulder seasons where there’s room for growth.”

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / NZME

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the funding reflected the value of regions working together to attract international visitors.

“This is a significant investment in collaborative tourism activity across New Zealand, not funding solely for Rotorua.”

Wilson said the China-focused bid was led on behalf of Kiwi North, a collective of 15 North Island regional tourism organisations [RTOs].

“International visitors travel across regional boundaries, so it makes sense for RTOs to work together.

“Combining the experiences and resources of 15 regions creates a stronger proposition, reduces duplication and makes the North Island easier to discover and book.”

Wilson said the Kiwi North campaign would use a major booking platform and airline partnerships to promote experiences to Chinese travellers, with Rotorua featuring as one part of a wider North Island journey.

The campaign is projected to generate about 33,000 visitors across participating regions, an increase of about 24.5%.

RotoruaNZ previously led a successful $600,000 bid to attract Australian visitors in 2025 and secured backing for further international marketing campaigns in later funding rounds.

The latest funding round is the third under the Government’s Regional Tourism Boost programme, following earlier rounds delivered between April and June 2025 and from January to June 2026.

Further funding will support an Auckland-led national campaign targeting North American visitors; Hurunui and Wellington initiatives promoting food and outdoor experiences to Australians; and a near-$1 million campaign to attract Chinese visitors to Christchurch and the South Island.

Regional Tourism Boost funding

RotoruaNZ (Kiwi North) – $994,902

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited – $975,490

ChristchurchNZ – $994,902

Destination Great Lake Taupō / RotoruaNZ – $794,902

Visit Hurunui – $644,902

WellingtonNZ – $594,902

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.