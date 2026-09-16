He maimai aroha: Rihari Dargaville, Jim Peters, and John Broughton

(left to right) John Broughton, Jim Peters, and Rihari 'Dick' Dargaville have passed away this week. Photo: Composite/supplied

A former MP, a war veteran, and an academic have passed on this week.

All three tāne made massive contributions to their communities and to Aotearoa as a whole.

Jim Peters

On Tuesday, New Zealand First announced the death of its former MP, Jim Peters (Ngāti Wai), who is also the brother of Winston Peters.

Jim served one term for the party between 2002-2005 as a list MP.

“Jim dedicated his life to public service, education, and regional development. A widely respected educator, he shaped countless young minds throughout his career—serving as Head of Department at Mount Albert Grammar School in Auckland, as Principal of Northland College in Kaikohe, and later leading tertiary education as Pro Vice-Chancellor Māori at the University of Auckland,” the party wrote on its Facebook page.

“Within New Zealand First, Jim was a foundational figure. A stalwart life member and long-serving electorate chairperson, he was revered across the party for his quiet wisdom, integrity, and principled guidance.

“Jim will be sorely missed and his legacy will long endure. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Peters family, his colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched.”

Rīhari “Dick” Dargaville

Hokianga kaumātua, Private Rīhari “Dick” Dargaville (Ngāpuhi), fought in the Vietnam War and was a strong advocate for veterans, being in attendance at the Wai 2500 Military Veterans Kaupapa Inquiry.

He was also well known as a Ngāpuhi leader, Māori advocate, and a champion for Te Tai Tokerau.

Waatea News, Matthew Tukaki, wrote in an article dedicated to the veteran, that “Dargaville was never going to fit neatly into anything”.

“Dick was a character. A real one. And the world needs characters.

“Dick has now passed away. And the world is a little less interesting because of it,” wrote Tukaki.

John Broughton

The University of Otago confirmed on Tuseday that Māori academic and playwright Emeritus Professor John Broughton CNZM (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Heretaunga) had passed.

Broughton dedicated over 40 years to the University, being a professor in the Department of Preventative and Social Medicine and associate dean Māori for the School of Dentistry.

The professor was also the one to introduce and develop the hauora Māori curriculum in health professional courses and was the inaugural director of the Ngāi Tahu Māori Health Research Unit.

In 2006, he was awarded a PhD for his doctoral thesis on Māori oral health. A decade later, he was appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to Māori health, theatre and the community.

In 2020, he was awarded emeritus professor status, and in 2025, the university awarded Broughton an honorary Doctor of Science in recognition of his outstanding career and contribution to healthcare and Māori advancement.

University of Otago Vice-Chancellor Grant Robertson said Broughton’s contribution will live on in the students he taught and the research he did.

“The many gifts he had, he shared with intelligence and grace, enhancing our collective understanding and contributing to a better Aotearoa.

“The ora John planted will continue to bloom, as it was sown in every clinician who benefited from his mahi. We will miss him greatly.”

Broughton was also an award-winning playwright whose work brought te ao Māori to stages around the world.