Man pleads not guilty over murder of two people in Auckland

A man, 30, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of two people in Wattle Downs, Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Patrice Allen.

I whakaputahia tēnei atikara e RNZ.

A man has pleaded not guilty over the murder of two people in the Auckland suburb of Wattle Downs.

Emergency services were called to a house on Gambare Place more than two weeks ago, and two people were found dead at the house.

Name suppression has lapsed for the victims, and they can now be named as Elaine Rudolph and Keagan Bell.

The 30-year-old accused entered not guilty pleas through his lawyer at the Auckland High Court on Wednesday, before Justice Michele Wilkinson-Smith.

The man has continued name suppression and is remanded in custody until trial next year.

More than a dozen people observed in the public gallery and when the accused first appeared in the dock, a man in the public gallery yelled “d***head”.

Justice Wilkinson Smith warned the man and asked him to contain himself.

She said if there’s disturbance in the public gallery, she would close the court.

As the accused left the dock, the man continued to yell at the accused “Get out you f***ing d***head”, and another woman yelled at the accused “f*** you”.

Nā RNZ.