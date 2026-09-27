Ngāti Rangi blasts Horizons over complaints process after young iwi leader cleared of conflict concerns

Horizons councillor Elijah Pue was the subject of an independent investigation following two complaints about alleged potential conflicts of interest arising from his governance roles with Ngāti Rangi. Photo: Supplied

A central North Island iwi has delivered a public dressing-down to Manawatū-Whanganui’s regional council over its handling of conflict-of-interest complaints.

Ngāti Rangi says Horizons Regional Council damaged both its relationship with the iwi and the reputation of one of its young leaders when it launched an investigation into councillor Elijah Pue.

The investigation examined complaints about alleged potential conflicts of interest arising from Pue’s Ngāti Rangi governance roles, but the ensuing report found no grounds for concern.

The iwi said the decision to commission an independent investigation was disproportionate, that Ngāti Rangi should have been consulted, and that the process damaged the mana and reputation of both Pue and the iwi.

The report was conducted by Jonathan Salter, of law firm Simpson Grierson, and presented to council in late August.

At Tuesday’s council meeting in Palmerston North, Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi chair Tomairangi Mareikura said the process “cast a shadow” over Ngāti Rangi and an emerging iwi leader.

She said Ngāti Rangi was disappointed it was not consulted, given its relationship agreement with Horizons and statutory relationships surrounding Ngā Wai Tōtā.

“We expected Horizons to be more discerning before actively engaging public debate on a complaint which Salter found lacked any basis.

“His conclusions that Elijah acted appropriately, declared his conflict, sought advice and complied with the legal obligations as an elected official confirm this definitively.”

Pou ārahi/chief executive Helen Leahy described the process as “the besmirching of the reputation and integrity of the iwi and of one of our significant leaders”.

She said the concern was not that the council had scrutinised the issue, but how it had chosen to do so.

“This was not just a standard review of procedure.”

Leahy also questioned why two complaints, including an anonymous complaint, had been sufficient to warrant an independent investigation when neither was a formal code-of-conduct complaint.

She said the process had raised concerns about transparency, natural justice and whether an anonymous complaint was being given disproportionate weight.

Leahy also said councillors’ interest in Ngā Wai Tōtā and the legislation governing it was a public interest shared across the council, rather than something unique to Pue.

“Elevating this issue into an investigation, unfairly exposing a young Māori councillor – the subject of the complaint – failing to provide the iwi with the opportunity for the right of reply, and prioritising ratepayer spending on the concerns of an anonymous individual, without also exposing the substance of that complaint, all falls short of the standards that we would expect to see of local government.”

Nancy Tuaine, speaking in her capacity as an uri (descendant) of Ngāti Rangi, criticised the council’s resolution following the investigation, saying it had merely “noted” the findings rather than explicitly accepting them.

She called for the council to recognise that Pue had not breached conflict-of-interest requirements.

Councillor Te Kenehi Teira acknowledged the council had shortcomings and said Horizons needed to improve how it dealt with iwi, particularly those with specific relationships with the council under legislation.

“How at some stage can we rebuild the confidence and the trust?” he asked.

Councillor Wiremu Te Awe Awe said the episode was “a step in the wrong direction” for a relationship that had previously been good, although not perfect.

Horizons chair Nikki Riley defended the investigation, saying the process had been difficult but necessary.

“It was conducted transparently and robustly. It upheld public accountability,” she said.

She acknowledged the impact on Pue and Ngāti Rangi and said Horizons would formally reflect on the process.

Riley told Local Democracy Reporting there was no intent to cause offence to Ngāti Rangi while investigating the complaints.

“Horizons Regional Council takes complaints from members of the public seriously. This is especially true when complaints raise concerns of public trust and confidence in Horizons due to alleged wrongdoing by a councillor.

“Maintaining public trust and confidence is important, given the important role Horizons has when it comes to matters such as regulatory management, biosecurity, climate resilience and emergency management.

“When complaints are raised which directly question Horizons’ public trust and confidence, we have an obligation to investigate them promptly and fulsomely.”

Riley said the complaints were made to her and Cr Gordon McKellar before being passed to the chief executive for independent investigation.

“While a complaint was treated anonymously, it was a valid complaint which required investigation,” Riley said.

“The independent report concluded that Cr Pue acted appropriately and lawfully. He was cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to the matter in question. By noting the findings of the report at the meeting on 25 August, council accepts those findings and agrees that Cr Pue is cleared of the concerns raised.”

Riley said the concerns raised by Ngāti Rangi, as well as comments made by fellow councillors, had been noted.

“Any next steps, including any review of policies around complaints and investigations, is a matter for council as a whole to consider.”

After the meeting, Pue said: “I hope council learns from this experience and we can move on and do better for the ratepayer.”

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