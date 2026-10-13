Wai Ariki spa awarded global recognition

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa is making waves on the world stage, picking up national and international awards for its unique Māori wellness experience. But what benefits are flowing back to Ngāti Whakaue?

The Rotorua spa says more than 80 per cent of its staff identify as Māori, including uri of Ngāti Whakaue and rangatahi wanting to enter the tourism industry. Employment, cultural connection and discounted access are among the benefits its representatives point to, although the financial returns to iwi remain unclear.

Wai Ariki Spa

Beyond the dollars: What benefits are flowing back to iwi?

Representatives declined to provide figures showing Wai Ariki’s financial performance or the amount distributed to iwi beneficiaries.

However, representatives highlighted employment opportunities, cultural connection and discounted access for Ngāti Whakaue and Rotorua residents.

“Coming back to bathe in our own pools, that is probably the way in which I see this being of benefit to our people,” says Mercia Yates.

Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust chairman David Tapsell said in an NZ Herald article that Wai Ariki was expected to generate millions of dollars for the Rotorua economy.

“The estimated benefit to the Rotorua economy will be measured in the tens of millions of dollars a year,” Tapsell said.

Uri Whakaue beneficiaries, particularly those connected to the iwi’s six ancestral marae, can access discounts, while residents also receive reduced rates. This gives whānau in the community an opportunity to experience a world-class spa without paying full price.

“If we can whakapapa to Ngāti Whakaue, and in particular, our Koromatua e ono, we receive a discount,” says Yates.

Photos / Wai Ariki Spa

Sharing Ngāti Whakaue with the world

For Ngāti Whakaue, there is also value in having a space where they can welcome manuhiri from around the world while giving their own people somewhere to reconnect with their culture and whenua.

The success of Wai Ariki also puts Ngāti Whakaue in front of an international audience, showing how Māori traditions and history can be part of a successful tourism business.

“There is nothing like Wai Ariki that exists, you know. The accolades that we’ve won show that we’re doing everything right,” says Debbie Robertson.

Award-winning rise

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa has enjoyed significant success since opening, picking up several national and international awards over the past year.

The spa has been recognised for its unique Māori wellness experience, taking out titles including New Zealand’s Best Day Spa and Oceania’s Best Day Spa at the 2026 World Spa Awards. It has also received recognition for its cultural experience and the quality of what it offers visitors.

“When Ngāti Whakaue were building Waiariki, it was to provide employment opportunities for our people and our rangatahi,” says Robertson.