Te Tai Tokerau debate: Candidates go head-to-Head

It was a packed house on Tuesday night as Whakaata Māori hosted a high-stakes debate for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate ahead of this year’s election.

The lively event comes hot on the heels of an exclusive Whakaata Māori-Curia poll placing the Green Party’s Huhana Lyndon in the lead. The survey shows the Green list MP capturing 24% support.

Historically, no Green Party candidate has ever won a dedicated Māori electorate, making this poll a potential watershed moment for New Zealand politics as voters prepare to head to the ballot box on November 7.

Lyndon said it was “really humbling.”

“I’ve worked hard over the last term as a list MP.”

Following closely behind Lyndon in the exclusive poll is Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime at 18% support, with Te Pāti Māori candidate Aperahama Edwards at 17%, and incumbent Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi at 12%.

Te Pāti Māori newcomer Aperahama Edwards said he was enjoying being the new kid on the block and finding himself within touching distance of both Prime and Lyndon.

“I’ve only been at this for three months; I’ve never been a minister of parliament.”

“And, essentially, it’s a reflection of the faith and confidence of our people.”

As the most experienced politician in the field, Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime is relishing the challenge of contesting Te Tai Tokerau for the first time.

“It’s much bigger than the Northland electorate that I have stood in before.”

Prime noted that with 22% of respondents unsure whom to support and another 7% selecting “other,” the race remains wide open.

“There are 22% undecided. It’s actually really exciting and it could split, and anyone could come through the middle.”

Kapa-Kingi gets approval, but not votes

Kapa-Kingi sits in fourth place according to the Whakaata Māori-Curia poll, with just 12% of respondents backing her for another term as Te Tai Tokerau MP.

However, when asked if she had done a good job in Parliament, 67% said she had done a good or average job as their MP.

Kapa-Kingi entered Parliament as Te Pāti Māori’s MP for Te Tai Tokerau following the 2023 election, but was expelled in November 2025 amid internal disputes. Although subsequently reinstated, she ultimately broke away to establish the Te Tai Tokerau Party in May 2026.

When asked whether launching an independent party was the right move, she said, in her view, it was “the only way forward.”

She added that voters in Te Tai Tokerau, particularly rangatahi, wanted something different.

“Rangatahi want something different in a political and MMP place.”

“They want to be able to trust that people will turn up and do their job.”

Edwards was asked about his thoughts on the split. He said that despite the breakdown, he believes Te Pāti Māori is the right waka for his rohe.

“My belief is the kaupapa upon which Te Pāti Māori stands is strong and unwavering. Tērā, e whakapono tonu ana ahau ki te kaupapa.”

Methamphetamine major issue in the north

Meth harm in Te Tai Tokerau remains one of the major issues facing communities in the region.

When respondents were asked whether enough was being done to address meth-related harm in their community, 61% said no.

Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime said she sees the impacts firsthand, noting that Te Tai Tokerau communities are at the forefront of the fight against meth-related harm.

“I live in Moerewa, and this has been an issue for some time.”

“And it is getting worse.”

“More needs to be done to support those that are at the community level, who are wanting to respond.”

Te Tiriti o Waitangi

One of the key questions respondents were asked was whether it is time for Ngāpuhi to settle long-standing Treaty claims, with only 28% agreeing that the time is right.

Kapa-Kingi questioned whether it was an opportune moment to head down the path of settlement.

“We need to sit down and have a much bigger and open conversation.”

In contrast, Lyndon argued that the Crown is the core issue.

“That’s the problem is that we’ve got the Crown that giveth and they taketh away all the time, and that’s not fair.”