With official election results due on Friday afternoon to determine whether the right or left bloc can form a government, Māori issues could be big-ticket items on both sides of the negotiating table.

ACT and New Zealand First have several policies in common, while Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori have a broader range of ideas on their side of the fence.

As it stands, following the election held on the 7th of November, the right bloc comprising National (42), the ACT Party (13) and New Zealand First (12) currently has 67 seats, while the left bloc of Labour (36), the Greens (16) and Te Pāti Māori (5) has 57.

The Opportunity Party currently has 7 seats. It’s set to find out whether it’s the Kingmaker.

Here we take a look back at what each party was campaigning on ahead of the final results of the 2026 election.

Opportunity’s opening bids

The cat amongst the pigeons is New Zealand’s newest party, Opportunity, which is at the negotiating table for the first time.

It had a set of five “bottom lines”, but its Honouring Te Tiriti policy was not one of them.

Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Nevertheless, it campaigned on honouring existing Treaty settlements and restoring customary marine title settings to pre-2025 settings. It also wants to make Treaty analysis a stronger part of lawmaking.

Significantly, Opportunity also wants a national constitutional conversation about the long-term place of Te Tiriti within New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements.

What the right is offering

Two potential coalition partners on the right campaigned on sweeping plans to reshape Māori institutions, while Luxon’s own party campaigned without a single specific Māori policy. Here is a breakdown of the key Māori policies each party brings to coalition talks.

And straight off the bat, there are three big areas of agreement between David Seymour and Winston Peters.

Waitangi Tribunal

ACT and NZ First both propose major changes to the tribunal, which was established in 1975.

ACT would end the Waitangi Tribunal’s role in reviewing current Crown policy and conduct. It proposes limiting the Tribunal to historical claims lodged before 1 September 2008, then disestablishing it once those claims are completed.

NZ First proposes abolishing the Waitangi Tribunal within the first 100 days of a new government and replacing it with a Treaty of Waitangi Completion Commission. The commission would finish historical claims lodged before 2008. Contemporary claims related to government policy would move to the Ministry of Māori Development.

Māori seats

NZ First wants a binding referendum on the Māori electorates and has a member’s bill ready to go.

ACT’s Free Press newsletter called for scrapping the Māori seats. David Seymour has since said ACT may push for a binding referendum on abolishing them in coalition negotiations. He suggested it could be held in November 2027, ahead of the 2029 election.

Houkura - Independent Māori Statutory Board

New Zealand First wants to scrap the board that represents mana whenua and mātāwaka interests in Tāmaki Makaurau at Auckland Council.

Shane Jones and Winston Peters

Act doesn’t want to consign the board to the scrapheap, but it wants to stop board members from voting on council committees. It would sit alongside broader changes to the Local Government Act that would stop “unelected members” of council committees and subcommittees from voting or counting towards quorum.

Other Act policies

Under its One Law for All, One Future Together policy, Act says it will stop courts using “broad Treaty interpretations to impose obligations Parliament never actually legislated.”

It wants lawmakers to be clear when legislation refers to the Treaty, “instead of leaving courts and officials to fill in the gaps.”

While not using the word Māori, its One Public Service for all policy Act says it’ll “end race-based hiring.”

It wants to repeal section 73 of the Public Service Act, which does make mention of the aims and aspirations of Māori as well as the need for greater involvement of Māori in the public service.

Left priorities

Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori have set out broader ideas for what should come next such as funding Māori-led services, marae and te reo Māori.

Labour: restoring duties and funding Māori-led training

Labour proposed $21 million a year for Māori-led training, designed with local employers to help people gain qualifications and find work. For Māori businesses, Labour would reinstate Progressive Procurement, with an initial target of 5% of government contracts. The party says that could mean about $900 million in contracts for Māori businesses.

Labour Party Leader, Chris Hipkins. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

The party has argued that National spent its last term “systematically stripping Māori out of decision-making.”

It says it will restore Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreements in resource-management law, which set out how iwi and councils work together.

Labour has separately promised to restore school boards’ duty to give effect to Te Tiriti, and its Māori education spokesperson has written a members’ bill to do this.

The Greens: funding for marae and te reo Māori

The Greens’ 2026 manifesto says Te Tiriti should be at the heart of government, with decision-making structures upholding the authority of iwi and hapū.

It wants to negotiate a major change at the Waitangi Tribunal - giving it binding decision-making powers. In its fifty-year history, it has only been able to make recommendations.

Green MP Hūhana Lyndon has a members’ bill to entrench the Māori seats in law.

Green Party co-leaders, Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo: Daniel Perese / Te Ao Māori News.

The Greens want $2.4 billion put aside for its Te Waonui a Tāne policy. The cash would be used to address marae infrastructure and community development.

The party has also pledged $200 million over four years for te reo Māori, including funding for teacher education and professional development, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori and Te Mātāwai.

Te Pāti Māori: constitutional change and Māori-led services

Te Pāti Māori proposes a $220 million Mātike Mai Fund over four years to support Māori-led constitutional change, including the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It would establish an independent Te Tiriti Commission and make Waitangi Tribunal recommendations binding on the Crown.

The party also supports entrenching the Māori seats and has called for an eighth Māori electorate.

Rawiri Waititi at the head of the hīkoi as it crossed the Auckland Harbour Bridge on 13 November. Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Its policies would give Māori organisations greater control over health and justice services. The party proposes rebuilding an iwi-led Māori Health Authority, establishing a Māori-led justice authority and developing community-based alternatives to prison.

Te Pāti Māori also proposes a $1 billion fund for Māori- and community-owned energy projects. Its Mana Takatāpui policy would establish a Takatāpui-governed commission with $200 million over three years for health, housing, safety, education and cultural support.